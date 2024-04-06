Trump lawyers can't force NBC to hand over 'Stormy' documentary material, judge says





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's lawyers were blocked Friday from forcing NBC to provide them with documents related to the TV network's recent documentary about porn actor Stormy Daniels, a key prosecution witness in the upcoming criminal trial of the former president in New York.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan said the defense subpoena against NBC Universal was the very definition of a fishing expedition and did not meet the high legal burden required to require an agency press that he provides unfettered access to his privileged notes and documents.

It is the latest defeat for Trump's legal team before the April 15 trial, the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial and the first ever for a former president.

READ MORE: Trumps 2024 Trial: Where They Stand and What to Expect

On Wednesday, Merchan rejected the presumptive Republican nominee's request to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases. The judge declared the request inappropriate and chastised Trump's lawyers for waiting weeks before trial to raise the immunity issue. Several other late offers are in progress.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, and the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment. NBC Universal also declined to comment.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company's internal records to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during the presidential campaign of 2016. Among other things, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Cohen turned on Trump during a 2018 federal investigation into the hush money affair that landed the ex-lawyer behind bars. He is now openly critical of his former boss and is also preparing to testify against Trump in the New York trial.

Trump's lawyers fought unsuccessfully to prevent Cohen and Daniels from testifying and blamed them for generating negative media coverage of Trump. In recent court filings, they highlighted Cohen's harsh and sometimes crude criticism of Trump on his podcasts and social media feeds, as well as the publicity surrounding the release of the documentary Stormy, which premiered on the service streaming Peacock from NBC on March 18.

Trump's lawyers subpoenaed NBC Universal on March 11, seeking all documents related to the production, editing, marketing and broadcast of the documentary, as well as any compensation received by Daniels and any agreements between her and the network.

They argued that the subpoena would provide evidence that NBC Universal and Daniels colluded to air the documentary as close to the start of the trial as possible to harm Trump and maximize their own financial interests.

An NBC executive denied the claims, saying in a court filing that Daniels had no approval over the documentary's content or the timing of its release. Trump's trial was originally scheduled to begin March 25, a week after the documentary premiered, but an unrelated evidence issue prompted Merchan to postpone it until April 15.

NBC Universal asked the court to dismiss the subpoena on March 20, filing what is known as a motion to quash. After further legal wrangling between Trump's lawyers and NBC's lawyers, Mercan issued his ruling Friday granting the network's request.

In a four-page ruling, the judge wrote that the defense subpoena was far too broad and that its allegations of collusion were purely speculative and unsupported by any evidence.

Merchan wrote that even if he had believed the defense's claims were not speculative, he still would have blocked the subpoena because it sought to delve into a news organization's privileged materials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-lawyers-cant-force-nbc-to-turn-over-stormy-documentary-materials-judge-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos