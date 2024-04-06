Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused of 'desperate sweep' of decades-old island conflict





The BJP is trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu after winning none of the 39 seats in the 545-member Indian Parliament in the last election. The presence of Mr. Modis' party is also marginal in the four other large southern states, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In total, the south represents 130 seats. The BJP currently only holds around 30. The recent defeat of the Congress in the Karnataka state elections highlighted the growing gap between North and South in India and likely prompted the BJP to look for new ways to attract voters. Congress' mockery over the BJP's failure to stop China from seizing territory on India's northern border also prompted Mr. Modi to take a more aggressive stance. Mr Modi's adoption of the Katchatheevu issue is unlikely to tip the scales in his favour, experts say. Rariyam Kandath Radhakrishnan, political analyst and editor-in-chief of Frontline magazine, said: “It is not an issue, but the BJP is focusing on the issues to win the elections, whatever the cost to India as a that nation must pay. People in southern India are reacting to the developments, but Modi has refused to keep promises made to people here. Modi came to elections as many as ten times but refused to contest in December when the worst natural calamity hit Tamil Nadu, he said, referring to Cyclone Michuang. This is not considered something plausible in Tamil Nadu; somehow the Prime Minister refuses to understand the equation, he added. Any policy change seems unlikely. Ashok Kantha, former High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka between 200913, said: Katchatheevu has been a sensitive issue for India and it will be resolved to some extent through an election campaign, but I do not I don't think India is taking any action to address this. seek to make changes. For Sri Lanka, the reaction was much more muted. Ali Sabry, his foreign minister, declared: There is no controversy. They are having an internal political debate about who is responsible. Apart from that, no one is talking about claiming Katchatheevu.

