Jokowi reviews reunion at Pasar Senen Station: all KAI services are good





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo directly inspected the Eid return flow at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, Monday, April 8, 2024. During his visit, Jokowi was able to see for himself the state of preparedness infrastructure and well-monitored management of the implementation of return. “I saw that everything was well organized, so that on the train too it looked neat, no one was rushing, everything was fine, everything was fine at Pasar Senen station, everything was fine,” Jokowi said. Acting Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi also accompanied the president during the review. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and Senior Director of KAI Didiek Hartantyo. Left 20,636 passengers Didiek said that currently the condition of Pasarsenen Station is still busy with potential passengers but remains favorable. Monitoring Monday (8/4) at 08.00 WIB, there were 20,636 passengers departing from Pasarsenen Station. The number of passengers arriving at the station was 9,048 passengers. As for the evolution of the number of passengers at the national level, according to data collected Monday (8/4) at 8:00 a.m., long-distance train tickets sold between D-10 (March 31) and D+10 (April 21) amounted to 2,788,987 tickets. The number of tickets sold will continue to increase as sales continue. KAI calls on all customers to allow sufficient time to travel to the departure station. This is an effort to avoid the possibility of missing the train. Considering that road density tends to increase during the Eid reunion season, or other factors. We remind customers that they can still use the train as a means of transportation to return to their hometown, arranging the departure time from their residence to the departure station.

