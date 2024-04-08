6 injured after stage collapses at PM Modi's rally in Jabalpur | News from India





BHOPAL: At least six people were injured when a stage collapsed on the roadside on Rampur-Gorakhpur road during Prime Minister Modi's public campaign in Jabalpur .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his electoral campaign as a deputy with a mega roadshow in Jabalpur, also known as “Sanskardhani” of Madhya Pradesh. A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to see the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister atop an open vehicle waved to them, holding a lotus placard, the election symbol of the BJP.The minister in chief Mohan Yadav, PWD minister Rakesh Singh, who represented Jabalpur in the Lok Sabha four times before contesting the 2023 National Assembly elections and Asish Dubey, the BJP candidate from Jabalpur replacing Rakesh Singh, were also in the vehicle with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's tour started from Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk with a mantra recital at 6:40 p.m. and moved towards Adi Shankaracharya Chowk, the highest point of the tour, 1.2 km from the starting point as people gathered jostled to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister and capture the scene in their mobiles. The slogans 'Abki Baar 400 paar' and 'Jai Shri Ram' were echoed from time to time as the vehicles drove slowly during the show.

Speaking about the enthusiasm seen in Jabalpur during the tour, lawyer Rajesh Chand said, “People were certainly excited about the tour and the prospect of meeting the Prime Minister of India. There was Modi not only on the tour route but throughout the city. “

Jama Khan, a BJP worker, said, “Modi’s show has infused new energy among party cadres in Jabalpur. We will work with more enthusiasm for a historic victory of the party in Jabalpur.

Local BJP MP Ashok Rouhani said, “Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur was a historic event. She would influence voters not only in Jabalpur but also in the 4 Lok Sabha seats of Mahakaushal and the state as a whole. We are fortunate to have had the chance to welcome Prime Minister Modi.”

More than 3,000 security forces personnel were deployed in the city, led by a team of TPS officers, to monitor the situation during the tour.

The 4 Lok Sabha seats in Mahakaushal region, including Jabalpur, are among the 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh that will be voted on in the first phase of polling on April 19.

