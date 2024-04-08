Trump says he will announce his position on abortion on Monday, a key moment in the presidential race





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump said he will finally announce Monday when he believes abortions should be banned, after months of refusing to take a position on an issue that could decide the outcome of the presidential election of November.

The presumptive Republican nominee wrote on his social media site Sunday evening that he plans to release a statement on abortion and abortion rights. He told reporters last week that he would make a statement shortly after being asked about whether Florida's six-week abortion ban would go into effect.

For more than a year now, Trump has refused to say when during a pregnancy he would attempt to draw a line, even as Republican-led states ushered in a wave of new restrictions after the rollback of the Roe v. Wade in 2022. will be closely watched both by Democrats who believe the fight for abortion rights helps them in elections and by Republicans who failed to push Trump to approve a national ban on abortion. abortion during the Republican Party primary.

There must be great love and compassion even when thinking about LIFE, Trump wrote on his social media site, but at the same time we must exercise common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE, TO WIN THE ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing but failure, death and destruction.

Trump has long argued that the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe gave those who oppose abortion rights enormous negotiating power. He said he wanted to use that leverage to strike a deal that he hoped would make both sides happy and bring the country together, even though the issue is one of the most controversial in American politics, with opponents considering the abortion as murder and supporters considering it murder. a fundamental right of women.

Trump suggested in a radio interview last month that he was leaning toward a national ban on abortion around 15 weeks of pregnancy, at the start of the second trimester.

On the number of weeks now, people agree on 15. And I think in terms of that, he said on WABC radio. And it will result in something very reasonable. But people are really, even the most radical agree, it seems like 15 weeks seems to be a number that people agree on.

At the same time, Trump appeared reluctant to enact a federal ban.

Everyone agrees: you've heard this for years, all the lawyers on both sides agree: it's a state issue. This shouldn't be a federal issue, it's a state issue, he said.

Trump attempted to thread the needle on abortion throughout the campaign. He regularly takes credit for naming the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, whom he called a moral and unconstitutional atrocity, and described himself as the most pro-life president in American history.

But he also repeatedly criticized his Republican colleagues for taking too hard a line on the issue, accusing the candidates of failing to provide exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the pregnant person's life is in jeopardy. danger, which led to losses for the party in November.

Many pro-life politicians don't know how to approach this topic and lose their elections. We suffered many electoral defeats because of this, because they didn't know it needed to be discussed. They had no idea, he said at the Concerned Women of America 2023 Leadership Summit.

Democrats and President Joe Biden's campaign, meanwhile, have focused on the issue as they work to draw a contrast with Trump.

Polls have consistently shown that most Americans believe abortion should be legal until the early stages of pregnancy. About half of U.S. adults said abortions should be allowed after 15 weeks, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted last June.

Data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the vast majority of abortions from 2012 to 2021 were performed during the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

The Roe v. decision Wade's 1973 Supreme Court established the constitutional right to abortion up to the time of viability, around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortions later in pregnancy are rare and are often performed due to serious fetal abnormalities, when the mother's life is in danger or when women have faced significant delays in accessing the procedure, according to the firm. KFF health policy research.

