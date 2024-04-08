Seven injured after stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a roadshow in Jabalpur. Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during Prime Minister Modi's roadshow. During the Prime Minister's roadshow, a large number of people were present on the road. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Half a dozen people were injured when a stage collapsed during a road show in Gorakhpur Jabalpur. City Superintendent of Police HR Pandey said: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, a welcome stage was erected on the side of the Rampur-Gorakhpur road. As soon as the Prime Minister's vehicle passed the stage, people came up to the stage to catch a glimpse, causing the stage to collapse. As soon as the prime minister's convoy moved forward, the scene collapsed. Seven people were injured in this incident. Among the injured, four people including a girl and a police officer suffered fractures to their hands and legs. Three women were slightly injured. Due to this incident, chaos reigned for a while during the road show. Security personnel immediately brought the situation under control, CSP Pandey added. During the road show, people raised slogans 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Modi greeted the crowd with folded hands. Prime Minister Modi's roadshow began from Bhagat Singh Square at 6:40 p.m. with religious songs. During the tour, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state government minister and local MP Rakesh Singh and Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey in the vehicle. During the roadshow, a large number of people were present on the balconies and on the roofs of the houses built along the road. At many places along the 1.2 km route of the roadshow, women were seen performing traditional dances and Prime Minister Modi's Aarti. Posters with the slogan 'Hamara Parivar Modi Parivar' were also put up in houses. Many banners and posters were displayed on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, voting will be held on April 19 on 6 seats, including four Lok Sabha seats in Mahakoshal region. There were two layers of barricades on both sides of the tour route. A saffron-colored fabric was used to cover the barricades. Strict security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Modi's road show. During the road show, security was provided by 40 SPG commandos, 20 IPS officers and 3,000 jawans. The Prime Minister's roadshow ended in around 45 minutes upon reaching Adi Shankaracharya Chowk.

