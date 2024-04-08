Politics
Who expresses the message of Mission: Impossible “This gang is going to self-destruct”?
QUESTION Who expresses the message of Mission: Impossible “This gang is going to self-destruct”?
It was Robert Cleveland “Bob” Johnson (1920-1993) whose voice launched the weekly challenge in the television series Mission: Impossible.
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Johnson was an accountant in the entertainment industry, but while serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, he began singing and announcing on variety shows .
He also sang with the Roger Wagner Choir and in background groups for films such as Dr. Zhivago.
Johnson achieved television immortality for seven years on CBS (1966-73) and two on ABC (1988-90) with the weekly warning: "This tape will self-destruct in five seconds." Good luck.'
Johnson achieved television immortality for seven years on CBS (1966-73) and two on ABC (1988-90) with the weekly warning: “This tape will self-destruct in five seconds.” Good luck.'
Q: Are the various devils found in Milton's Paradise Lost mentioned in the Bible?
Mary Harley, Pontefract, West Yorks.
Q: Have any remains of the victims of the 1691 Battle of Aughrim been found?
Michael J. Locke, Gillingham, Kent.
In the film adaptations, the voice was provided by the director of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). For example, in the 1996 film, the voice is that of Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny. In M:I 2 (2000), the voice is provided by Anthony Hopkins' character Commander Swanbeck.
John Cowan, Luton, beds.
QUESTION Why were Royal Marine officers sometimes called Joe?
The origin is uncertain. Cyril Field, in Britain's Sea-Soldiers: A History Of The Royal Marines (1924), suggests that this was to differentiate between Marines and ordinary sailors, the Jacks. It was perhaps popularized by John Ashley's song Poor Joe The Marine (1839).
Today, it's the Paras we call Joe. The Parachute Regiment was formed in 1942 from soldiers already in the army. Volunteers had their documents stamped with the letters JOE, for “enlisted upon enlistment.”
Marines are generally referred to as Leathernecks, a term derived from the high leather stock formerly worn around the neck to protect the wearer from sword cuts.
Paul Rees, Cardiff.
QUESTION What are the biggest rivalries between groups or singers in the world of rock?
In his memoir, Life, Keith Richards (pictured) revealed that the nicknames he gave Jagger were “Brenda” or “Your Majesty”.
Following the previous response, Keith Richards found his Rolling Stones compatriot Mick Jagger “insufferable”. In his memoir, Life, he revealed that his nicknames for Jagger were “Brenda” or “Your Majesty.”
Charlie Watts, the usually mild-mannered Stones drummer, recalled how he once hit Jagger with a right hook after Mick demanded “his drummer” be present.
Curt Ashley, Warwick.
