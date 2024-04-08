Eid exodus: Jokowi ensures smooth operation of rail services





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Pasar Senen Station in Central Jakarta on Monday to ensure the smooth operation of Indonesia's rail services during this year's Eid al-Fitr reunion season. year. He arrived at the station at 8:40 a.m. local time with several cabinet members, relevant government officials and the president director of state-owned railway operator PT KAI, Didiek Hartantyo. Shortly after, Jokowi boarded one of the carriages of the Serayu train serving the Jakarta-Purwokerto route and engaged in conversations with several passengers. He conveyed his greetings to the passengers who would be celebrating Eid festivities with their family members and loved ones in their hometowns. He told reporters that railway operations went well during the Eid exodus season. “Everything is going well and is well managed. I don't see passengers jostling. Everything is going well,” he remarked. Jokowi stressed the importance of focusing on managing home travel at the ferry port in Merak, Banten province, and travelers returning home by motorbike. ANTARA reported earlier that thousands of people traveling by car to various destinations on the island of Sumatra experienced a 19-kilometer-long gridlock heading to Merak Port from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Rahmat, a traveler from Jakarta, said on Sunday morning he struggled for 15 hours to reach the Merak ferry port and was preparing to be transported by a ferry to Bakauheni port in Lampung. A joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Communication and Informatics found that 193.6 million residents are expected to travel during the Eid holiday period. State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga had predicted that the peak of this year's Eid exodus to the country would be recorded on April 6, 2024, with around 259,000 vehicles passing through four main toll gates. The four toll gates are Cikampek Utama, Kalihurip Utama (Trans Java and Bandung), Ciawi (towards Puncak resort) and Cikupa (towards Merak ferry port). Meanwhile, the peak in foreign travel for Eid is expected on April 15, with around 300,000 vehicles passing through the four toll plazas. To ensure the smooth flow of car traffic on toll roads during the Eid holiday period, Jasa Marga announced that it has temporarily suspended the expiration of electronic toll cards. An electronic toll card expires when a user exceeds twice the normal travel time on a toll road. Subsequently, the card can no longer be used to open the automatic exit barriers. Expired cards must be reactivated with the help of a toll attendant for payment of toll charges. Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second largest Muslim organization after Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), has determined that Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will fall on April 10, 2024. Related news: Minister of Manpower asks companies to organize free homecoming programs for Eid

Related news: Ministry of Manpower sends 7,000 participants to the party

Editor: Anton Santoso

