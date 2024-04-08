Politics
Lord Cameron says US is endangering Western security by blocking aid to Ukraine
The United States is endangering Western security by delaying aid to Ukraine, Lord Cameron will warn during a visit to Washington DC.
The foreign minister will ask House Speaker Mike Johnson to stop his colleagues from continuing to block a $95 billion package in a face-to-face meeting.
According to the Telegraph newspaper, Lord Cameron will say the UK and EU have put forward their money for Ukraine over the next year, while urging America to follow suit.
President Joe Biden's €75 billion aid package would provide additional military aid to Ukraine.
The UK has pledged 2.5 billion euros to help kyiv fight the Russian invasion, while the EU will give 50 billion euros (43 billion).
In a Telegraph opinion piece, Lord Cameron and his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourne, issued a joint rallying cry calling on Ukraine's other allies to find additional funding.
The article marks 120 years of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements between France and Britain that paved the way for better cross-Channel relations.
The two men wrote: “We are both absolutely convinced that Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose.
“The cost of not supporting Ukraine now will be much higher than the cost of pushing back on Putin.
But, as was discussed at the Paris Conference in February, we must do even more to ensure Russia's defeat. The world is watching us and will judge us if we fail.
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert and Anushka delve into the most important issues dominating the political agenda.
Signaling the need for increased international support for Ukraine, they added: “It is not up to France and Britain alone to resolve these challenges. But together we can bring others together to join us in overcoming them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that his country would lose the war if additional US funding was not approved.
During his previous visit to Washington, Lord Cameron compared those blocking US aid to Ukraine to those who appeased Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
His comments were condemned by pro-Trump Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told him to lick my butt.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs recently urged all NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), in order to prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump returning home White.
Mr. Trump, a vocal critic of NATO members who have failed to meet their aid commitments, has also expressed skepticism about U.S. aid to Ukraine.
Lord Cameron is also expected to meet Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and the two are likely to discuss the conflict in Gaza.
The UK and US have toughened their approach to Israel in recent days following the killing of seven aid workers, including three Britons, by the Israeli army on April 1.
Lord Cameron warned on Sunday that the UK's support for Israel was not unconditional in response to the airstrikes, and had previously called for a full and transparent investigation to follow the IDF's initial report into the incident.
Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-04-07/us-putting-western-security-at-risk-by-stalling-ukrainian-aid-lord-cameron
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's tennis scores comeback victory at Utah Tech
- Lord Cameron says US is endangering Western security by blocking aid to Ukraine
- 9-1-1 actor condemns homophobic reactions to gay kiss characters
- How tech teams go analog to solve business problems
- UTI oral vaccine offers a promising alternative to antibiotics
- A series of deaths among Indian students in the United States raises alarm throughout the community
- CU Buffs lay the foundation for defense – BuffZone
- Jane Seymour Layers Lace in Alice + Olivia Dress at the 2024 CMT Awards
- After experiencing the recent Taiwan earthquake, actor Mark Lee plans to write his will
- How to avoid damage to your phone or camera
- Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza as war enters 6th month
- Will Imran Khan release this month?