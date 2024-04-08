The United States is endangering Western security by delaying aid to Ukraine, Lord Cameron will warn during a visit to Washington DC.

The foreign minister will ask House Speaker Mike Johnson to stop his colleagues from continuing to block a $95 billion package in a face-to-face meeting.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, Lord Cameron will say the UK and EU have put forward their money for Ukraine over the next year, while urging America to follow suit.

President Joe Biden's €75 billion aid package would provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The UK has pledged 2.5 billion euros to help kyiv fight the Russian invasion, while the EU will give 50 billion euros (43 billion).

In a Telegraph opinion piece, Lord Cameron and his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourne, issued a joint rallying cry calling on Ukraine's other allies to find additional funding.

The article marks 120 years of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements between France and Britain that paved the way for better cross-Channel relations.

The two men wrote: “We are both absolutely convinced that Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose.

“The cost of not supporting Ukraine now will be much higher than the cost of pushing back on Putin.

But, as was discussed at the Paris Conference in February, we must do even more to ensure Russia's defeat. The world is watching us and will judge us if we fail.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert and Anushka delve into the most important issues dominating the political agenda.

Signaling the need for increased international support for Ukraine, they added: “It is not up to France and Britain alone to resolve these challenges. But together we can bring others together to join us in overcoming them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that his country would lose the war if additional US funding was not approved.

During his previous visit to Washington, Lord Cameron compared those blocking US aid to Ukraine to those who appeased Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

His comments were condemned by pro-Trump Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told him to lick my butt.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs recently urged all NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), in order to prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump returning home White.

Mr. Trump, a vocal critic of NATO members who have failed to meet their aid commitments, has also expressed skepticism about U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Lord Cameron is also expected to meet Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and the two are likely to discuss the conflict in Gaza.

The UK and US have toughened their approach to Israel in recent days following the killing of seven aid workers, including three Britons, by the Israeli army on April 1.

Lord Cameron warned on Sunday that the UK's support for Israel was not unconditional in response to the airstrikes, and had previously called for a full and transparent investigation to follow the IDF's initial report into the incident.

Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know