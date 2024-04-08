US reacts cautiously to Hong Kong's new national security law

President Joe Biden, left, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Woodside, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023. The United States views Hong Kong's new national security law as a tool to potentially silence dissent, both at home and abroad, but has so far tread carefully in its response, a disappointment to those fighting for democracy and freedoms at home. (Doug Mills, New York Times/AP)

WASHINGTON The United States has denounced Hong Kong's new national security law as a tool that could silence dissent, both at home and abroad, but so far Washington's action has been particularly discreet, disappointing those who fight for democracy and freedoms on Chinese territory.

Since the law's rapid passage on March 19, the United States has announced visa restrictions for an unspecified number of Hong Kong officials but has taken no further action. It's a far cry from 2020, when Beijing imposed national security restrictions to end months of unrest on Hong Kong's streets. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on the city's top officials and stripping the territory of its preferential trade status.

While the new law, known as Article 23, now expands the Hong Kong government's powers to pursue those it accuses of spying and target dissidents around the world, Washington has been cautious.

The State Department declined to outline or comment on potential actions but said it was considering all options.

Analysts suggest the Biden administration may not want to upend relations with China in an election year, particularly when the law's impact could take some time to manifest and it is U.S. punitive measures unlikely to result in significant change.

U.S. policymakers appear resigned to the fact that China's takeover of Hong Kong is, for all intents and purposes, complete and irreversible, said Craig Singleton, a senior China researcher at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a research institute based in Washington. Moreover, it is not entirely clear that specific actions by Washington would prompt Beijing to significantly reassess its approach to Hong Kong, with Chinese policymakers having more or less signaled that Hong Kong's fate was not up for debate.

Rorry Daniels, managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, said the United States could try to calibrate its response based on the effects of the legislation and its use, rather than simply its enactment.

The language of the new law is vague and its implementation will depend on how it is interpreted, which in itself is worrying and could erode Hong Kong's status as a safe venue for settling international contracts, said Daniels.

The new security law comes at a time when the White House wants to protect the fragile U.S.-China relationship, which has only stabilized in recent months, said Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation. another Washington-based think tank.

I think they don't want relations to deteriorate before the elections, Lam said.

Hong Kong and the latest legislation were discussed during the phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 2. Xi told Biden that the law reflected a constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security, which he said would protect the well-being of Hong Kong people and the interests of global investors, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

The United States must respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and must not disrupt, much less interfere, in the process, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

In Congress, a bill to strip Hong Kong trade offices in the United States of their diplomatic privileges has not advanced, nor has one that would force the president to consider sanctioning judges, prosecutors and the commissioner city ​​police if they were found to have violated civil rights. freedoms there.

The Biden administration's latest response has honestly concerned me about the administration's commitment to opposing Beijing's aggression, said Frances Hui, policy and advocacy coordinator for the Committee for Peace Foundation. Freedom in Hong Kong, based in Washington. A stronger response from the United States is needed to facilitate future changes in behavior among (Chinese) and Hong Kong officials. A visa ban is something, but not enough.

The committee and 23 other Hong Kong advocacy groups issued a joint statement Thursday calling the Biden administration's response insufficient and worrying. They urged the government to sanction Hong Kong officials responsible for the intensifying crackdown and provide sanctuary in the United States for dissidents. They also urged Congress to pass the blocked legislation.

Singleton said private sector action could be more meaningful.

U.S. companies are quietly scaling back operations in Hong Kong amid growing security concerns, with many fearing arrest for routine business activities, he said. Changing private sector attitudes toward Hong Kong, rather than any U.S. government action, will likely have the greatest impact on Beijing's ability to leverage Hong Kong's unique status to reverse the downward economic spiral from China.

Lam said the U.S. government could wait for the conclusion of the trial against Jimmy Lai, a prominent publisher, in a high-profile national security case.

If a Hong Kong court were to sentence Lai to 20 years or more, which would amount to a life sentence given that he is 76 years old, the US government cannot afford to appear to not do nothing, Lam said.