Morning Briefing: PM Modi's rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra today, Aditya L1 to track Sun during solar eclipse; more | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday (April 8), kicking off the Lok Sabha election campaign in the state for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . Modi will hold at least 10 rallies in the state, starting with Chandrapur on April 8. Modi will campaign for BJP candidate from Chandrapur, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is also Maharashtra's forest, cultural affairs and fisheries minister under Eknath Shinde's cabinet. Meanwhile, the Congress party removed Pratibha Dhanorkar from the seat. She is the widow of Balu Dhanorkar, who died last year at age 47. You are deeper BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada on Sunday (ANI) India's Aditya L1 solar probe will track the behavior and rays of the Sun on Monday, April 8, during the total solar eclipse. During this time, the Sun will briefly be completely obscured by the Moon, creating a moment of total darkness in several countries. During the total solar eclipse on April 8, the Sun, Moon and Earth will align in a straight line, leading to darkness during the day as the Moon completely blocks the Sun. The Sun will remain hidden for a total of four minutes, during which its enigmatic outer layer will be illuminated. You are deeper Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! News from India Attacks on survey teams heat up Bengal politics amid Lok Sabha polls. You are deeper Balasaheb was friendly, but Uddhav saw us as housekeepers: Eknath Shinde. You are deeper Latest news Shashi Tharoor responds to Rajeev Chandrasekhar: I am in favor of a debate, but… You are deeper The temperature in Delhi could exceed 40°C by April 15 as summer sets in. You are deeper Global issues Video shows the engine of the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 tearing apart during takeoff. You are deeper Record floodwaters are rising in Russia's Urals, forcing thousands to evacuate. You are deeper Sports outings Lucknow Super Giants put up an exceptional bowling performance against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, defending a relatively lower target of 164 runs. Yash Thakur, the team's seasoned and uncapped Indian pacer, powered the LSG bowling attack, as he picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul; he recorded figures of 5/30 in the game, becoming the first bowler to pick a fifer in the 2024 Indian Premier League. You are deeper Focus on entertainment Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday, taking her new Mercedes Maybach for a spin. The actor was spotted in a flowing white dress as she left a salon. The paparazzi clicked her as she got into her immaculate new car. Kangana, who already owned a Mercedes Maybach S680, recently purchased her second Maybach, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Its price is 2.43 crore while the S680 was purchased at 3.6 million. It is unclear whether Kangana traded the car for a cheaper one or simply added another version of the same brand to her collection. You are deeper Lifestyle and health The cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan attended director Ali Abbas Zafar's Iftar party in Mumbai last night. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F graced the event, dressed in stylish ethnic looks. The paparazzi also clicked newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani during the affair. The couple also chose radiant traditional ensembles for the Iftar party. Scroll down to see what celebrities wore on this occasion. You are deeper (That's all we have at this time in our morning briefing. See you in the afternoon)

