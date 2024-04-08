The International Court of Justice will hear Nicaragua's complaint on Monday: Germany accused of having contributed to the “genocide” in Gaza





People stand inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to end its military actions in Gaza, The Hague, the Netherlands Bas, January 12, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is scheduled to hold preliminary hearings on Monday into Nicaragua's case against Germany alleging “genocide”, a complaint officially filed on March 1. Nicaragua complaints that Germany facilitated the commission of genocide by providing political, financial and military support to Israel and by defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Germany facilitates the commission of genocide and, in any event, failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide, Nicaragua asserted. The Central American country has request the ICJ to order Germany to immediately suspend its aid to Israel, in particular its military assistance, including its military equipment, to the extent that such aid could be used in violation of the Genocide Convention and international law . German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer rejected Nicaragua's claims on behalf of his nation. We are calm and we will present our legal position in court, Fischer told reporters in Berlin on Friday. We reject Nicaragua's accusations. Germany has violated neither the Genocide Convention nor international humanitarian law, and we will present this in detail before the International Court of Justice. The court could likely take weeks to issue its preliminary ruling and the case itself could take years. In January, Israel defended against the accusation of genocide brought by South Africa before the ICJ, which ultimately did not order Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza, but critical he. The ICJ case against Germany comes at a time of growing calls to stop arms deliveries to Israel. Canada imposed an arms embargo last month, which is symbolic since Canada currently does not sell any weapons to Israel. In February, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, publicly called to Israel's allies, and in particular the United States, to put an end to arms sales to Israel. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted 28-5 on Friday to implement an arms embargo against Israel. The UNHCR resolution exhorted nations must stop the export, sale or transfer of goods and technologies for surveillance and less-lethal weapons, including in the case of dual use, when they believe that it there are reasonable grounds to suspect that these assets… could be used to violate… human rights. In addition, more than 600 lawyers, academics and retired judges from Britain, including the former chief justice of the British Supreme Court, have recommended that the British government stop selling arms to Israel. This decision was criticized on Friday by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. If you want an example of Western civilization's death wish, I give you the current proposal from members of the British establishment that this country should ban arms sales to Israel, Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column. If you want proof of the government's madness, it appears that Foreign Office lawyers are actively looking into the idea which, to my knowledge, has not yet been rejected by the Foreign Secretary. [David Cameron] himself, he added.



