The Economist: Xi Jinping's risky economic plan that will irritate the world

It is the worst economic test for China since the start of Deng Xiaoping's most radical reforms in the 1990s. Last year, the country recorded growth of 5%, but the pillars of its miracle several decades are shaken, he writes. The Economist.

The notoriously greedy workforce is shrinking, the biggest real estate boom in history has turned into a fiasco, and the global free trade system that China used to enrich itself is disintegrating. As our report shows, President Xi Jinping's response is to pursue a bold plan to reconfigure China's economy. Combining techno-utopianism, centralized planning and obsession with security, this plan proposes and assumes China's ambition to dominate the industries of the future. But its contradictions show that it will disappoint the Chinese people and anger the rest of the world.

Compared to 12 months ago, let alone years of rapid growth, the mood in China is gloomy. Although industrial production improved in March, consumers are depressed, inflation is falling and many entrepreneurs are disillusioned. Behind these concerns lie deeper fears about China's vulnerabilities. It is estimated that it will lose 20% of its workforce by 2050. It will take years to resolve the crisis in the real estate sector, which generates a fifth of GDP. This will affect financially struggling local governments, which rely on land sales for revenue and booming real estate development for growth. Relations with America are more stable, as demonstrated by a telephone conversation between Xi and President Joe Biden this week. But they remain fragile. Chinese officials are confident that America will further restrict Chinese imports and penalize more Chinese companies, regardless of who wins the White House in November.

The new productive forces

China's response is a strategy built around what officials call new productive forces. This rejects the conventional path of heavily boosting consumption to restore the economy (this is the kind of strategy the declining West is turning to). Instead, Xi wants state power to accelerate advanced manufacturing industries, which will, in turn, create high-productivity jobs, make China self-reliant and protect it against U.S. aggression. China will leapfrog steel and skyscrapers to reach a golden age of mass production of electric cars, batteries, biomanufacturing and a low-altitude drone-based economy.

The scale of this project is staggering. We estimate that annual investment in new productive forces has reached $1.6 trillion, a fifth of all investment and double what it was five years ago in nominal terms. This equates to 43% of all business investment in the United States in 2023. Manufacturing capacity in some sectors could increase by more than 75% by 2030. Some of this will be done by global companies eager to create of value, but much of it will be determined by subsidies and implicit or explicit state direction. Foreign companies are welcome, although many have already suffered losses in China. Xi's ultimate goal is to reverse the balance of power in the global economy. China will not only free itself from its dependence on Western technology, but will also control much of the key intellectual property in new industries and collect rents accordingly. Multinationals will come to China to learn, not to teach.

However, Xi's plan is fundamentally flawed. One of its weaknesses is that it neglects consumers. Even if their expenses are much higher than those of property and the new productive forces, they represent only 37% of GDP, well below world standards. In order to restore confidence, in the context of the collapse of the real estate market, and thus stimulate consumer spending, a recovery is necessary. Encouraging consumers to save less requires a better social security and health care system, as well as reforms to open public services to all urban migrants. Xi's reluctance to take this approach reflects his austere mindset. He hates the idea of ​​bailing out speculative real estate companies or helping citizens. Young people should be less spoiled and more willing to endure hardship, he said last year.

Another problem is that weak domestic demand means that some new production will have to be exported. Unfortunately, the world has moved away from the free trade of the 2000s, in part because of China's mercantilism. It is certain that America will block advanced imports from China, or those of products made by Chinese companies in other regions. Europe is in panic because of Chinese vehicle fleets that threaten and destroy car manufacturers. Chinese officials say they can redirect their exports to countries in the South. But if the industrial development of emerging countries is undermined by a new China, they too will become cautious. China represents 31% of world production. In an era of protectionism, how much can this figure increase?

The final problem is Xi's unrealistic view of entrepreneurs, the driving forces of the last 30 years. Investment in politically favored sectors is soaring, but the fundamental mechanism of capitalist risk-taking has been damaged. Many bosses complain about Xi's unpredictable rules and fear purges or even arrests. Relative capital market valuations are at a minimum over the last 25 years; foreign companies are cautious; there are signs of capital flight and migration of tycoons. If entrepreneurs are not protected, innovation will suffer and resources will be wasted.

China could become, like Japan in the 1990s, captive to deflation and the collapse of the real estate market. Worse still, its unbalanced growth model could destroy international trade. In this case, geopolitical tensions could further increase. America and its allies should not take advantage of this prospect. If China stagnated and was dissatisfied, it might be even more belligerent than if it prospered.

The ancient reductive forces

If these flaws are obvious, why isn't China changing course? One reason is that Xi is not listening. For much of the past 30 years, China has been open to outside views on economic reforms. Technocrats studied global best practices and were open to vigorous technical debates. Under Xi's centralist leadership, economic experts were marginalized and the feedback leaders received turned to praise. The other reason Xi is moving forward is that national security now comes before prosperity. China must be prepared to confront America in the future, even if there is a price to pay. This is a profound change from the 1990s, and its negative effects will be felt throughout the world in China.