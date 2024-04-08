Kasetpres said 1,000 basic necessities were distributed by Jokowi at the Jakarta Palace





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once again distributed basic food packages to residents passing Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. In total, 1,000 basic food packages were distributed. “Thus, from this afternoon of April 8, Mr. President, through the head of the Protocol Office, Mas Yusuf, requested the Presidential Staff Secretariat to provide basic necessities to the tune of approximately 1 000 coins, 1,000 bags,” Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres) head Heru Budi told reporters outside Merdeka Palace. Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024). Heru said the basic food parcels were distributed to residents passing Merdeka Palace. According to him, the distribution of basic necessities shows Jokowi's attention to residents who are still living in Jakarta before returning home for Eid. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Who is distributed, those who are distributed are people who pass through the Palace area, motorcycle taxis and the general public. More or less like this, it shows that the President is paying attention to the people who are still living in Jakarta at the last minute,” he said. Furthermore, Heru said the funds for the basic food packages were funds taken from the president's operations. Not only this year, Heru said Jokowi also provided assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of ready-to-eat meals and assistance to MSMEs and schools. “The funds come from the operations of the president. So there are different types of presidential operational funds, including social assistance. During a visit to the example area at that time, Mas Yusuf, as head of the office of the protocol, accompanied him, also giving him a car to the SMK. Likewise, visits to other areas during the SMK. If you need laboratory equipment, the president will also provide it,” said Heru. “So this basic food is part of the President's assistance, as I said earlier when COVID was providing ready to eat food, when MSMEs were directly affected by COVID, the President invited about 250 to 500 of these MSMEs to the Palace every day to receive aid of 1 Rp., “2 million. So diverse, all the provinces,” he added. Based on on-site Detikcom monitoring, Monday (8/4/2024), the distribution of basic necessities was carried out at around 4:11 p.m. WIB at the Palace Gate on Jalan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta. Basic food packages were distributed to people passing Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. A number of bikers, ranging from online motorcycle taxis to ordinary citizens, passing by the palace appeared to stop. They line up in an orderly manner to collect basic necessities. Those who received it then dip their finger in the ink as a sign of acceptance. The basic food aid was packaged in a red and white bag with the words “Assistance to the President of the Republic of Indonesia” written on it. Meanwhile, Jokowi was seen watching from the palace gate for a while. Jokowi occasionally greets residents by waving. In less than 10 minutes, Jokowi was back inside. (mib/eva)

