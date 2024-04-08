4,500 police personnel to be deployed for PM Modi's visit to Vellore





A total of 4,500 police personnel under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit to Vellore city on Wednesday (April 10). | Photo credit: Special arrangement

A total of 4,500 police personnel – under the supervision of superintendents of police (SPs) of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts – will be deployed as part of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the city of Vellore on Wednesday (April 10). The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Vellore Fort to collect votes for NDA candidates from Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani and Tiruvannamalai constituencies. Senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the public meeting. N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), said The Hindu that adequate security measures were in place ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the fortified city. The Prime Minister will travel from Chennai to the under-construction airport on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44), on the outskirts of Vellore city. He will travel to the city, approximately 30 km from the airport, by road. As per the plan, Mr. Modi will address a public meeting at the open ground of the city fort complex. The scheduled time for the public meeting is between 10:30 am and 12:00 pm, after which he will return to Chennai. Security measures in the fort complex and on the route are reviewed daily. All key public places like bus terminals, railway stations and markets are under continuous surveillance, Manivannan said. As part of security measures, sniffer dogs of a police canine squad have been deployed to detect any explosives or other dangerous materials at the Vellore Cantonment railway station, which is at the rear of the fort complex. BJP functionaries in Vellore said the Prime Minister's visit to Vellore would strengthen the existing election campaign for NDA candidates in the region, especially in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, where AC Shanmugam (BJP) is pitted against the Incumbent DMK MP DM Kathir Anand. This is the third time that Mr. Shanmugam is contesting from the Vellore constituency. In the 2019 election, he lost to Mr Anand by only around 8,000 votes. Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a public meeting in Vellore to popularize the achievements of the NDA since it came to power in 2014. Since then, a series of public meetings were organized in the region by the BJP on specific topics such as service, good governance and government for the poor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/4500-police-personnel-to-be-deployed-for-pm-modi-visit-to-vellore/article68039388.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos