Xi Jinping's commerce minister echoes Warren Buffett-backed BYD's stance on success of Chinese EV makers after US, EU 'overcapacity' remarks

Benzinga – by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer. The Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, has refuted claims that government subsidies are the sole reason for the country's electric vehicle industry to boom. At a panel discussion in Paris, Wang stressed that “constant innovation” was the main driver of success, echoing comments from China's leading electric vehicle maker. BYD. Innovation vs. Overcapacity: Wang made the comments during a discussion in Paris, which included representatives from more than 10 Chinese companies, such as electric vehicle makers. Geely And BYDand EV battery manufacturer CATLCNBC reported. His remarks also come amid growing international scrutiny of China's electric vehicle industry. He responded to concerns about “overcapacity” raised by the United States and Europe, attributing China's dominance in electric vehicles to a “robust supply chain network” and “healthy market competition.” He also highlighted the “significant contribution of China's electric vehicle industry to the global response to climate change as well as green and low-carbon transformation.” The backdrop: This discussion took place during an ongoing investigation by the EU into potential subsidies provided to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. The EU is considering imposing tariffs to “level the playing field” for European businesses. The move follows a significant increase in Chinese imports of electric vehicles. In February, the European president of BYD, Michael Shuresponded to the EU investigation and stated that Warren BuffettThe European Union-backed carmaker's achievements are the result of its unique technology and efficient management, and “not the subsidy.” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also expressed concerns about the potential impact of China's industrial overcapacity on the US economy during his recent visit to the Asian country. She advocated for fair competition for American businesses and workers. China's ambitions for electric vehicles: These developments coincide with China's continued push into the electric vehicle market. Large Chinese car manufacturer Chery Auto recently announced plans to launch a new electric vehicle brand later this year. Additionally, BYD reportedly aims to enter the electric pickup truck market, like Tesla. Read Next: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Doubles Down on Tesla Despite 3.6% Drop Amid Model 2 Rumors, Adds $22 Million in Stock Image via Shutterstock Designed by Benzinga Neuro, edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more. © 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Read the original article on Benzinga

