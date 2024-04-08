The end of the end of history hello totalitarianism

Thirty-two years ago, the story ended. It was the end of the cold war and democracy, François Fukayama told us, had definitively conquered all other forms of government; it was only a matter of time before he took over the world. In reality, things didn't really turn out that way, and even Fukuyama himself admits that he may have been wrong. The think tank Liberty House reports that today only 20% of the world's population lives in free countries, while in 1997 the figure was 38%. Democracy is facing a popularity crisis because it does not provide security and does not raise living standards. He is faced with the existential threat of populism and totalitarianism, embodied by Donald Trump.

However, in the UK our political leaders still seem to have the strange illusion that our democracy is fully realised. A month ago, Rishi Sunak stood solemnly outside 10 Downing Street and declared that we are “…the most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith group in the world”. democracy» and we must resist all the forces that threaten it. Really? This comes from the man who oversaw absurd and unnecessary ID laws to limit voting rights and who defied the rule of law in Rwanda.

Is democracy in the UK not what it seems?

Boris Johnson was happy to tell everyone about the wonders of British democracy, while undermining it. The rhetoric of Brexit, “taking back control”, implicitly referred to a bygone and mythical British democracy outside the EU. However, Johnson's record is hardly democratic: he closed Parliament, defied the law on several occasions, imposed a form of Brexit that no one wanted, rewarded financially. lovers And colleaguesand even gave his hairdresser an OBE.

We are constantly told what an extraordinary democracy we live in, despite the evidence to the contrary that is staring us in the face.

Image of Statesman (CC-BY-ND 4.0)

Democracy versus aristocracy

Let's take a moment to reflect on our system in the UK by remembering the Greek root of democracy: Demos referring to the people, as opposed to elite rule Aristos.

Therein lies a fundamental problem with our claim to be a simple democracy. Our head of state is the monarch and our second house is an appointed House of Lords. If that's not an elitist system, I don't know what is. Defenders of our idiosyncratic democracy might counter that the monarch is purely ceremonial and does not influence policy. However, we know from careful investigative journalism that the monarch was shown legislation before it was published, and Charles III regularly wrote spider letters to ministers. Above all, the Monarch has confidential one-hour meetings with the Prime Minister at the Palace, which we very rarely talk about in our media.

No way to stop a reckless first room

As America's founding fathers and virtually everyone who established democratic government understood, a legitimate second chamber and a written constitution are essential. In contrast, our House of Lords has no popular legitimacy, so it relies directly on the patronage of the Commons, meaning that ultimately it has no way of definitively stopping the Commons. We saw this in the current Rwanda debacle and in the previous Brexit tragedy. A legitimate second House could resist the Commons if it went rogue.

Noam Chomsky argues that in reality we invariably live in a very passive and obedient form of representative democracy, which is little better than a pale shadow of an active democracy. There is a huge imbalance of power and extremely limited opportunities for direct participation in the political process. In practice, inequality, austerity and poverty pose serious obstacles to genuine democracy and real participation. This inevitably leads to alienation from the political process and a sense of inability to influence meaningful change.

Our democratic deficit is significant

This article has only addressed a few questions regarding our democratic deficit. There are many others, including media freedom (social, audiovisual and print); the endless cuts to local democracy which result in bankrupt municipal councils (what is the point of voting for a council which has no money to improve things?); restrictions on the right to peaceful protest; and the undemocratic influence of autonomous zones with minimal legal limits, such as free portsas articulated by Quinn Slobodian. Democracy itself is a drawback to extreme capitalism and has been circumvented in many innovative ways.

Democracy can work, but

Despite all of the above, the good news is that there are myriad ways to strengthen democracy. if we have the will. Essentially, people need to be able to see that democracy works and is worth voting for. As mentioned above, there must be a legitimate second House with powers and a written Constitution. The right to vote must be expanded rather than restricted by confusing and exclusionary ID laws (how can people be arbitrarily required to show ID when there is no ID). mandatory national identity?), and the voting system must be more representative. Citizens’ assemblies have had some success in managing intractable situations and offer an alternative to top-down politics. We may need a basic income to enable people to participate in society and believe in the potential of democracy.

If we accept that democracy is vital and under threat, we must consider all options for strengthening and expanding it. It may seem indulgent to worry abstractly about democracy in the midst of everyday crises like the cost of living, but in order to fundamentally reshape our broken society, we must start with our democracy. In reality, democracy is not something that can be achieved and then put aside, as Fukuyama suggested 32 years ago. It must be constantly reviewed, updated and improved, so that it meets the expectations of each of us.