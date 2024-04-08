PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee: Modi's guarantee is that opposition will be jailed after polls: Mamata Banerjee





Mamata Banerjee made these remarks today at a rally in Bengal's Bankura. Kolkata: Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra for these Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said 'Modi ki guarantee' means all opposition leaders will be in jail after June 4, when the results of the general elections are known. . The Trinamool chief's counterattack came a day after the prime minister addressed an election rally in Jalapaiguri in north Bengal. “Let them conspire as much as they want. I want to guarantee you that after June 4, the action against the corrupt will intensify. You tell me, should we not eliminate corruption from this country or not? Should we not end corruption? Should we not send corrupt people to jail? Should we not get rid of corruption from TMC? This is Modi's guarantee,” a- he declared. Ms Banerjee responded to the remarks at a rally in Bankura today. “What is Modi's guarantee? That he will put everyone in jail after June. Is this the language of a Prime Minister? That after the elections are over in June, they will pick and arrest people? They will put everyone in prison? she says. Accusing the BJP and the Prime Minister of turning “Hindustan into a prison”, she said, “You have created prisons everywhere. In one pocket you have the NIA and in another pocket you have the CBI. In one pocket, ED and in “Another pocket, income tax. NIA and CBI, BJP ka bhai bhai. Income tax and ED tax are fundraising boxes of BJP”, she said, doubling down on the opposition's accusation that the BJP-led Center is using investigative agencies for political purposes. Ms Banerjee said she was not afraid. “Who are you threatening? If you arrest five of our young people, their wives will be in the street.” “What if I say that I will put BJP leaders in jail after the elections? But I will not say that because it is unacceptable in a democracy,” she said. The seven-phase elections for Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats are among the most watched elections this election. The BJP, which won 18 seats in 2019 and finished second, is striving to improve its score against the ruling Trinamool party. This year, the BJP focused its campaign in Bengal on corruption allegations against the ruling Trinamool party and highlighted the Sandeshkhali issue. An island in North 24 Parganas, Sandeskhali made national headlines after residents accused local Trinamool leaders of land grabbing, extortion and sexual harassment. Trinamool has since expelled its Sandeskhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who is now in ED custody in a case linked to a mob attack on an ED team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-mamata-banerjee-modis-guarantee-is-opposition-will-be-jailed-after-polls-mamata-banerjee-5399145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos