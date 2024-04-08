Xi meets with President of Fondation Mérieux and his wife_Xinhua





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Mérieux Foundation Alain Mérieux and his wife at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen) BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Mérieux Foundation President Alain Mérieux and his wife Chantal in Beijing on Monday. Xi expressed gratitude for the couple's long-term support and for the development of Sino-French relations and China's health cause. The world is experiencing profound changes unprecedented in a century and has entered a period of turmoil, Xi said, stressing that human society not only faces health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to geopolitical conflicts such as the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. conflict and the Ukrainian crisis. China has always called for an end to war, advocated peace and encouraged efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said. Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, Xi said the friendship between the two countries has become stronger and stronger through the efforts of generations. Xi said China cherishes its friendship with France and is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges and cooperation with France to push bilateral relations to a higher level. He added that China and France have carried out productive cooperation in the field of health, and the Mérieux Foundation is welcome to continue to deepen its cooperation with China. Mérieux thanked Xi for taking time out of his busy schedule for this meeting, which fully reflects his friendly feelings towards the French people. Recalling that its ties with China began 46 years ago, Mr. Mérieux said he has always followed and admired China's progress over the years, and the foundation will continue to promote friendship and cooperation between France and China in the health sector. Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with President of the Mérieux Foundation Alain Mérieux at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. Xi met with President of the Mérieux Foundation Alain Mérieux and his wife on Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20240408/ae27d68b92d74b10b14ff8c2340e4767/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos