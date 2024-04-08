PM Modi's remark on 'Muslim League': Congress files complaint with election body





The Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over a statement made recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally. On April 6, Prime Minister Modi, addressing an election rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, compared the Congress's recently released manifesto with that of the Muslim League. He also called the document a bundle of lies and also said that every page of the document reeks of attempt to break India into pieces. The leftists seized what remained of this manifesto stamped by the Muslim League. Today, Congress has neither principles nor policies. It seems that the Congress has given everything by contract and has outsourced the entire party, PM Modi said. Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, the Congress retorted that because the BJP was struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls, it had therefore had to resort to the “same cliché Hindu-Muslim scenario”, reported India Today. The political and ideological forefathers of Modi-Shah supported the British-Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle. Even today, they invoke the Muslim League against the “Nyay Patra Congress” guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2024 Speaking to “Modi-Shah’s political and ideological forebears supported the British and the Muslim League against the Indians in their freedom struggle,” he writes.

