Military establishment has 'no choice' but to engage Imran: Raoof Hasan of PTI – Pakistan





PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that with the military establishment having exhausted all its little options, it had no choice but to hold talks with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case led to widespread violence and saw important military installations being attacked, based on which the state launched a severe repression against his party, leading to further arrests and desertions.

While criticizing the military establishment, Imran has also repeatedly expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue.

During his long march in October 2022, Imran had asserted that a dialogue was underway with the powers that be to find a solution to the country's political crisis.

In March 2023, on one occasion the ex-prime minister expressed his readiness to speak to army chief General Asim Munir, and on another occasion he declared himself open to talks with n 'anyone. In May of the same year, he said he was ready to set up a commission to dialogue with those in power.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail on Saturday, Imran said some PTI leaders were still in touch with the establishment and hinted that he was ready to engage with anyone for the good of the country .

In an interview on Dawn News' Doosra Rukh show aired on Sunday, Hasan said: Even before his (Imrans) arrest, he had formed a committee and we are ready to start negotiations with the [military] establishment. Even after that, I don't think there was any change in this policy.

If someone wants to start a dialogue with us, they will eventually have to do so. They have no choice but to talk to Khan Sahib. With time, their other smaller options are drying up, the PTI leader added.

Terming Imran a formidable figure, Hasan said the PTI founder was Pakistan's most powerful political leader today, despite being in jail.

He (Imran) commands the hearts of the people of this country, the leader said. There is no choice but to talk to him, he reiterated.

When asked if the PTI leadership was on the same page regarding talks with the military establishment, Hasan said the party had an open stance on the issue, noting that the incarcerated leader had often said that his party was ready for dialogue.

Responding to a question on reports of divisions within the party leadership over the distribution of Senate tickets after PTI chief Shehryar Afridi said there were snakes and hypocrites in the party, Hasan said that all the party's decisions were taken in accordance with Imran's wishes.

PTI stands for Imran Khan. No one is worthy of winning even one vote [if not for Imran]. The vote belongs to him. Nothing happens without his will. It's not like he's a dictator, but his word matters to everyone in the party. Every decision of the party is taken according to its will, he stressed.

The PTI spokesperson lamented that it had become difficult for party leaders to meet the former prime minister at Adiala jail, pointing out that a recent meeting was the first time in seven months since his incarceration that the political leadership of the party met Imran.

