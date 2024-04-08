Politics
US is pushing China to change policy that threatens American jobs, says Treasury Secretary Yellen
The Biden administration is pushing China to change an industrial policy that poses a threat to American jobs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday after ending four days of negotiations with Chinese officials.
Her too said she and Chinese officials have had “difficult conversations” about national security, including U.S. concerns that Chinese companies are supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine.
But his trip focused on industrial policy and what the United States and Europe describe as manufacturing overcapacity in China. Rich countries fear a wave of cheap Chinese exports that would overwhelm domestic factories, leading to lower prices for U.S. manufacturers and the risk of job losses.
Yet Yellen also emphasized that the United States seeks “a healthy economic relationship with China.”
“In conversations this week, I emphasized once again that the United States is not seeking to dissociate itself from China,” Yellen said at a news conference in Beijing. “Our two economies are deeply integrated, and complete separation would be disastrous for both our economies.”
But Yellen also cited the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their batteries, as well as solar energy equipment – sectors that the US administration is trying to promote domestically – as areas where Chinese government subsidies have led to a rapid expansion of production.
Meanwhile, China last month filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, alleging that the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, distorts fair competition because of its subsidies for electric vehicles.
“China is now simply too big for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity. Actions taken today by the PRC may change global prices,” she said, using the acronym of the name official of China, the People's Republic of China. “And when the global market is flooded with artificially cheap Chinese products, the viability of U.S. and foreign companies is called into question.”
She said the United States would host its Chinese counterparts next week for their fourth economic and financial working group meetings, “during which these issues will be discussed at length.”
Xi Jinping's objectives
Last September, the United States and China formed working groups in an effort to ease tensions and deepen ties between the two countries. The upcoming discussions will coincide with the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.
It is unclear how China will respond to such calls. European officials have repeatedly raised the issue during their visits to China, with no sign of change from the Chinese side. Additionally, one of leader Xi Jinping's main goals is to build the nation into a major power so that it does not feel obligated to give in to external pressure.
But overcapacity is also affecting China – a price war in the electric vehicle sector is expected to drive some manufacturers out of business – and experts have called for better coordination of policies to promote new technologies. The government agreed during Yellen's visit to begin negotiations on what both sides called “balanced growth.”
“We intend to emphasize the need for policy change on China's part during these negotiations,” Yellen said at an outdoor news conference on a mild spring day in the residence of the American ambassador in Beijing.
Arguing for increased consumer spending in China in response to large government subsidies to the solar power, electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery sectors, Yellen said: “If consumer spending were higher as a percentage of GDP, it would be less necessary to have such large investments. used in the supply of buildings” with green energy products.
Cheap Chinese steel
On Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said the Chinese side had “fully answered the issue of production capacity” during Yellen's talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng, responsible for China-China economic and trade affairs. American.
More than a decade ago, the Treasury secretary said, a flood of “underpriced Chinese steel…decimated industries across the world and in the United States.” I have made it clear that President Biden and I will no longer accept this reality.” “.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, Yellen warned that any bank facilitating the sale of military or dual-use goods to Russia could face U.S. sanctions.
“I emphasized that companies, including those in the PRC, must not provide material support to the Russian war and will face significant consequences if they do,” she said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks on the Ukraine conflict and other issues.
Asked about Yellen's warnings, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the United States “should not sully or attack normal state-to-state relations between China and Russia and should not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and Chinese enterprises.”
Yellen, the former chair of the US Federal Reserve, met with Chinese central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Monday.
|
