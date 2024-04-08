Imran Khan said he did not denotify General Qamar Bajwa despite his treason





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he had not canceled the notification of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, despite his actions resembling treason, ARY News reported. .

“Even though General Bajwa’s actions seemed like a betrayal, we [the then PTI government] I have refrained from convening a committee to confront him,” the deposed prime minister said while speaking informally to reporters during the hearing on Toshakhana’s remand to Adiala prison.

During the conversation, PTI founder Imran Khan once again called for negotiations for the good of the country. This is for the good of Pakistan, so convince me to negotiate, he said.

“If I could meet General Qamar Bajwa twice after the dismissal of our government, then I could meet anyone. Right now, it’s not about me, it’s about Pakistan,” the former prime minister told reporters.

PTI founder Imran Khan said he could have canceled General Bajwa's notification despite his “betrayal”, but he chose not to do so as he did not want to confront the Pakistani army.

Regarding the Toshakhana referral, the former prime minister said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were found guilty in the referral claiming that the value of the jewelry set was Rs 3 billion while the actual value was 18 million rupees.

In this regard, he said he would file a complaint against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and prosecution witness Inam Shah.

Khan said former intelligence chief General Faiz Hameed (retd) and General Bajwa informed him about corruption in the Sharif family and their acquisition of cars from Toshakhana.

However, the PTI founder said their cases were not pursued.

“Bushra Bibi was sentenced to break me,” he said.

The former prime minister expressed hope that the judiciary would uphold justice, welcoming the letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging interference by intelligence agencies.

On issues related to the PTI, Khan claimed that some of his party's leaders were in touch with the “establishment” and were trying to dismantle the party.

He said the same people were making accusations against former First Lady Bushra Bibi.

Regarding his wife's health and the poisoning allegations, Imran Khan said it would be premature to know anything until Bushra Bibi undergoes an endoscopy.

A few days earlier, Bushra Bibi had claimed that in an attempted poisoning, floor cleaner had been mixed with his food.

In an informal chat with the media outside the accountability court after attending the hearing into a 190 million pound corruption case, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife claimed that in Shab -e-Mairaj, floor cleaner had been added to his food.

I experience swelling in my eyes, discomfort in my chest and stomach, and a bitter taste in food and water, she said.

A day earlier, a medical report by the former first lady found no evidence that a toxic substance had been administered to her at Bani Gala sub-jail.

The medical report was released by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after four senior doctors conducted a medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-said-didnt-de-notify-gen-qamar-bajwa-despite-betrayal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

