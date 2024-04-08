Distributing basic necessities in front of Merdeka Palace, Jokowi only watched for a minute





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo distributing basic food packages in front of Merdeka Palace on Monday (8/4/2024), precisely on Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta. According to Kompas.com tracking, the basic food distribution event started around 16.00 WIB with the presence of residents from the east of the Palace. Residents who came by motorbike were willing to collect basic food parcels prepared on the table. Next, members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) helped collect basic food packages to be given to every passing citizen, starting with online motorcycle taxi drivers, cleaning staff and the general public . Also read: Bahlil meets Jokowi on the first day of collective leave and discusses investments All residents each received a basic food parcel wrapped in a red and white cloth bag with the words “President’s Assistance” written on it. After obtaining the basic necessities, the residents thanked the members of Paspampres and immediately left the area in front of the Merdeka Palace. When distributing basic food packages, President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by the head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono and the head of the Palace Protocol Office, Yusuf Permana, suddenly left the Merdeka Palace at around 4:12 p.m. WIB. The president and his team then walked through the courtyard of Merdeka Palace towards the palace gate. Read also : Jokowi appears relaxed while monitoring distribution of basic food packages at Bogor Palace After his arrival and the opening of the gate, the Head of State came out of the gate to directly monitor the distribution of basic food packages. When people saw the president, they waved and thanked him. “Mr Jokowi, thank you,” said the resident who received the basic food packages. “When will we pass the Palace,” said another resident. The President also smiled upon hearing the residents' thanks. Read also : Enthusiastic residents queue to distribute presidential food packages at Bogor Palace From time to time, he also waved at them. However, the head of state only stood in front of the Merdeka Palace fence for about a minute. President Jokowi then returned to the Merdeka Palace around 4:13 p.m. WIB. The president also did not respond when greeted by journalists at the presidential palace. Separately, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said 1,000 basic food packages were distributed as of Monday afternoon. The package includes rice, tea, cooking oil, sugar and biscuits.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





