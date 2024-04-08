Jokowi Ratifies Presidential Decree on Rotary Membership in FATF Money Laundering Eradication Task Force





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 14 of 2024 regarding the determination of Indonesia's membership in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Friday, April 5, 2024. This follows the results of the FATF Plenary Meeting in Paris, France, chaired by FATF President T. Raja Kumar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, which officially declared that Indonesia was accepted by acclamation as as the 40th member of the FATF. Indonesia's membership in this international organization known for focusing on eradicating money laundering and terrorist financing is an international recognition of the effective regulations, coordination and implementation of the regime for combating money laundering, preventing the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. (APUPPT PPSPM) in the country. Head of the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) Ivan Yustiavandana said that this membership is the biggest step taken by the Indonesian government, which shows concrete evidence that Indonesia is fully committed to complying with the principles of the APUPPT PPSPM on a global scale. “With the signing of this document, it further strengthens Indonesia's commitment on the global stage to participate in the fight against various global financial crimes that are increasing and which we must prevent and eradicate as soon as possible,” said Ivan, quoted on April 8, 2024. . Apart from this, said Ivan, with this presidential decree, Indonesia can begin to actively participate in various strategic programs and activities implemented by the FATF. “It is necessary to participate in various global forums organized by the FATF, as a sign of Indonesia's seriousness and contribution to maintaining and building an honest global financial system,” he added. Benefits of Indonesia's Membership in the FATF Being part of the FATF not only means making a name for itself on the international stage, but also has a number of important benefits for Indonesia. First, increase the credibility of the national economy and the positive perception of the Indonesian financial system. Of course, by becoming a member of the FATF, Indonesia is seen as firmly committed to fighting financial crime globally. This will have the effect of increasing the world's positive perception of the management of the Indonesian financial system. Second, the positive perception of Indonesia in the world will increase the confidence of domestic and foreign investors. The integrity of a good financial system encourages investors to entrust them with quality investment management without having to mix it with funds resulting from financial crimes. Third, in addition to attracting investor interest, Indonesia's presence in the FATF can increase the effectiveness of international cooperation in uncovering cases related to money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. It is common knowledge that these three criminal acts constitute transnational crimes and that global cooperation is therefore essential. PPATK has uncovered many cases of global money laundering crimes with the cooperation of other countries, such as online gambling, human trafficking and Business Email Compromise (BEC). The final advantage is that Indonesia can actively contribute to global strategic policies related to APUPPT according to Indonesia's perspective and interests. Through its participation in the global forums organized by the FATF, Indonesia will be the main door to make real contribution to the formulation of global policies, through sharing and mentoring in these forums, regarding various efforts and forms of policies APUPPT PPSPM implemented in Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infobanknews.com/jokowi-sahkan-keppres-keanggotaan-ri-di-satgas-pemberantasan-pencucian-uang-fatf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos