Islamabad HC rejects Imran Khan-led party's request to postpone tomorrow's Senate elections





Islamabad, Apr 8 (PTI) The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected the plea of ​​jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party to delay the Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections scheduled for Tuesday. Five senators from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday filed a petition and claimed that the current Senate was incomplete as elections for the upper house of Parliament were not held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP ) and the holding of the election of the president and its president. The deputy would be “unconstitutional”. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq decided to hear the petition despite objections raised by the registry as the Peshawar High Court was hearing a similar petition. During the hearing, PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said it would be better if the elections, scheduled for Tuesday, were held after Eid. What could go wrong if the elections are held after Eid? » he asked. The Chief Justice, after hearing the argument, reserved his judgment which was announced later. He then rejected the request to delay the elections. Meanwhile, the PTI has decided to boycott the elections to choose the President and Deputy President of the Senate. This decision comes when the party has no chance of winning the elections. Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, who belongs to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is set to become Senate Chairman as a joint candidate of the ruling alliance. The PPP supports Shehbaz Sharif's government in return for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's support for its presidential and Senate President candidates. Asif Ali Zardari has already been elected president. Earlier, the PTI in the plea requested to postpone the elections of President and Vice President till the election of KP Senate seats. Furthermore, the party, in a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Senate, expressed concern over the alleged “deprivation” of its legitimate right to participate in the election of the president and vice president. president of the upper house. The PTI cited Article 59 of the Constitution and said the Senate shall consist of 96 members, including 23 elected from each province and four from the ICT. The party also claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had failed to fulfill its constitutional duty and postponed the senatorial elections in KP to April 2. The letter pleads to stop the president and vice president elections until the constitutionally mandated number of 96 members is reached and the KP elections take place. The provincial election commissioner on April 2 postponed the senatorial elections in KP due to a dispute over the oath of members elected on reserved seats. Meanwhile, President Zardari has called a Senate session on April 9 so that the newly elected upper house lawmakers can take the oath of office.

