Donald Trump panics as poll numbers plummet





Donald Trump seems to have touched a nerve on the right to abortion, as the presidential election approaches.

The presumptive Republican nominee has previously made a number of statements on reproductive rights, but has not confirmed whether he believes in a nationwide abortion ban. In January, he said he was “proud” to have named the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the landmark case that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide for decades , in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. Organization.

In March, he expressed support for a specific limit on abortion, suggesting he would support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion is a divisive issue. Many Republicans want to reduce abortions, with a more restrictive ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy set to take effect in Florida next month. However, polls consistently show that most Americans believe abortion should be legal in the early stages of pregnancy. Meanwhile, polls ahead of the 2024 presidential election are close, meaning Trump may want to take a conciliatory stance to get more votes.

Donald Trump watches the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 7, 2024 in Doral, Florida. The former president must… Donald Trump watches the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 7, 2024 in Doral, Florida. The former president is expected to take a stance on abortion rights after being beaten by Joe Biden in several polls. More photos by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican indicated that he believed in “exceptions” for abortions, writing that they were “common sense” and necessary “to win elections.”

He said: “I will release my statement on abortion and abortion rights tomorrow morning. Republicans, and everyone else, must follow their hearts and minds, but remember that, like Ronald Reagan before me, I and most other Republicans believe in EXCEPTIONS for rape, incest, and life of the mother. Great love and compassion must be shown even when we think about LIFE, but at the same time we must exercise common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to save our Nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE , TO WIN THE ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing but failure, death and destruction. We will not let this happen. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It's difficult to say whether Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win November's presidential election, commentators said.

An Emerson College poll of 1,438 registered voters, conducted April 2-3, puts Trump at 43 percent to Biden's 42 percent and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 8 percent. direct face-to-face meeting with all the other candidates. and undecided voters aside, the Republican challenger received 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for the Democratic incumbent. However, among highly likely voters, Biden is ahead 51 to 49, said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

A YouGov survey, conducted for The Economist, puts Trump and Biden tied at 43% each, with Kennedy Jr. third at 2%. This survey of 1,601 registered voters took place between March 30 and April 2.

Meanwhile, two surveys by Morning Consult and Big Village in late March both gave Biden a two-point lead over his challenger and according to Polymarket, an online prediction platform where users can bet on world events, the odds Biden's victory rate in November has increased significantly since February.

Speaking to Newsweek, Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at University College Dublin, said the abortion debate could decide the 2024 election.

He said: “Trump has been vague, inconsistent, even inconsistent on abortion, not just for months, but for years.”

He added that Trump was “pushed into this position” to take a stand because women's rights “is going to be one of the biggest issues in the election.”

“This seems to be an issue that Republicans are behind on,” he added, saying Trump has come under pressure from pro-life and abortion rights activists.

“This could be one of the key issues that decides the November election,” he said.

