Lok Sabha Polls | PM Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai on April 9; strict traffic arrangements are in place





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Chennai on April 9 evening, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. Police said the entire Thiyagaraya Road, Venkata Narayana Road, GN Chetty Road and North Boag Road have been declared no parking zones until parking is banned. finalization of the road show. File | Photo credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chennai on April 9 evening and will take part in a roadshow organized to collect votes for Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) candidates in the heart of the capital. The Greater Chennai City Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of this high-profile visit and campaign. Complete Package: Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu | Interviews Police said the Prime Minister would fly in a special plane from Maharashtra and arrive at the Chennai airport at 6:05 p.m. Later, he will drive to T. Nagar. His roadshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. from Panagal Park, which used to be a favored venue for public meetings. From there, the roadshow will pass through the busiest road, Thiyagaraya Road (Pondy Bazaar) and is expected to end around 7:35 p.m. After completing the campaign, his convoy will reach the Raj Bhavan, where he will spend the night. Many political leaders, party members and the general public are expected to attend the roadshow. The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police said that from 3 p.m. onwards, vehicular movement on Thiyagaraya Road is strictly prohibited and is declared a sterile zone and the entire Thiyagaraya Road, from Venkata Narayana Road, GN Chetty Road and North Boag Road have been declared non-parking zone till the end of the road show. The public and motorists are warned of traffic slowdowns that are likely to occur during the roadshow in the area, in and around the roadshow section and surrounding areas (GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET Junction, 100 Feet Road , Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and around T. Nagar) between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Commercial vehicles will be restricted on the following roads from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. intermittently. Pallavaram GST Road towards Kathipara, Mount Poonamallee road towards Anna Salai, CIPET towards Anna Salai, Vadapalani towards T.Nagar Valluvar kottam, Kathipara flyover towards Saidapet, CPT towards airport. and Gandhi Mandapam, Tidel Park to Gandhi Mandapam, Anna Statute towards Mount Road. Remember that the municipal police had already banned the flight of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on its territory from March 1 to April 29. On April 10 morning, the Prime Minister will campaign in Vellore, Coimbatore and Pollachi. As per a tentative plan, he will fly a helicopter to Vellore and at 10:15 am he will address a public meeting at Fort Ground. From there, he will reach Arakkonam by road and then fly in a special plane to Coimbatore. At 1:30 p.m., Mr. Modi will address a public meeting in Pollachi.

