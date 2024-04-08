Elon Musk threatens to reveal information about a Brazilian judge that would portray him as a traitor to his country for his actions during the X investigation

Elon Musk has threatened to release damaging evidence that he says will prove one of Brazil's top judges betrayed the country, intensifying the confrontation over social media censorship in the country.

The owner of X He now finds himself in the middle of a political struggle in Latin America's largest economy, one that pits the forces of former President Jair Bolsonaro against the government of Lula da Silva in Brasilia that the ex-president reportedly sought. to overturn.

Bolsonaro is accused of developing a plan in November 2022 to overthrow his electoral defeatplans that included the arrest of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

A few weeks later, Bolsonaro supporters stormed the country's capital, Brasilia, flooding the congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in a January 6-style uprising that quickly failed.

Testimony from top military commanders released last month implicated Bolsonaro, a Donald Trump-style populist, in an affair attempted coup d'état.

One of the notable personalities in this ongoing conflict has been Moraes. The president of the Superior Electoral Court sought to quell claims spread online by Bolsonaro supporters that the October 2022 election was unfairly stolen from him.

In his latest move, de Moraes opened an investigation into X after Musk said he would no longer follow the judge's order to block certain accounts suspected of being linked to the pro-Bolosnaro campaign to overturn the election.

The spit comes later published documents by Twitter Files reporter Michael Shellenberger alleged de Moraes sought to use the platforms' content moderation policies against supporters of Bolsonaro, who was still president at the time.

Following the release of the documents and Moraes' order to block certain accounts, Musk on Sunday called Darth Vader of Moraes' Brazil and said that Brazilian law.

This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and the people of Brazil,” Musk said. job on Sunday. “He should resign or be impeached.

The story continues

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has had to face demands from governments.

He was criticized last year for comply with requests by the Turkish government to censor content on its platform before Recep Tayyip Erdoan's re-election victory.

The principles of profit or the biggest hypocrite in the world

This time, however, Musk refused to comply with de Moraes' demands and warned that X would likely have to give up all of its revenue in Brazil and close its local operations.

Principles matter more than profit, he says job.

TWITTER FILES – BRAZIL Brazil is engaged in a sweeping crackdown on free speech led by a Supreme Court judge named Alexandre de Moraes. De Moraes has thrown people in prison without trial for information posted on social media. He demanded the removal of users from social networks -Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 3, 2024

Musk presented himself as a bulwark against the collapse of Western civilization brought on by people like de Moraes.

He maintains that the Americans lives are in danger of diverse hiring and is concerned about falling birth rates and female depression in hormonal contraception.

It also spreads fear of a Deep socialist state led by Democrats consolidating their control by giving illegal immigrants a vote.

He presents himself above all as a defender of freedom of expression. When the German far-right figurehead faced court for deliberately using a banned Nazi slogan, he prompted Musk to engage with him online claiming the government was suppressing his freedom of expression.

The tycoon has, however, been criticized for his inconsistent approach.

He has threatened suspensions that suit him politically, such as that of X members who publish articles on the decolonization of Palestinewhose suspension could help put to rest suspicions that Musk himself might be anti-Semiticor that lean heavily toward his values, like these X-rated posters who use the term cis in a way that Musk deems offensive.

Last month, a judge governed Musk's lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate was plain and clear about his intent to punish CCHR for criticizing his handling of X for using free speech against him, as well as to deter others from do it in the future.

Due to Musk's uneven application of the term, Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, accused him in January for being the world's biggest hypocrite when it comes to free speech.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com