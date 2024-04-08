What is a psychological operation and why do conspiracy theorists believe in it?

The word “psychological operation” is thrown around by right-wing conspiracy theorists like hay in a barn, but what does the term actually mean?

The word, short for “psychological operation,” originally only had specific military applications, but has recently been co-opted by right-wing pundits to promote various ridiculous conspiracy theories.

According to Google Trends, interest in the phrase remained consistently low from 2010 to 2019, but its usage surged starting in 2020 during COVID-19 and apparently peaked earlier this year.

One of its most prominent uses in search queries is for phrases like “pandemic”, apparently referring to baseless claims that COVID-19 was either fake or fabricated.

It was recently used in a wildly conspiratorial message by Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who accused the entire trans community of being a psychological operation carried out by “deceived and/or evil people” .

Despite its misuse by fringe social media conspirators, the term has a legitimate history and there are several examples of government-backed psychological operations.

A History of Real Government-Led Psychological Operations

Psychological operations are synonymous with historical terms such as “political warfare” or “military information support operations”, although the more popular modern term is “psychological warfare”.

The first known use of the term psychological warfare was in the 1930s, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. It refers to any attempt by a government to psychologically demotivate its opponents or influence public thinking through tactics such as propaganda.

Although psychological tactics between warring factions and nations date back as far as historical feuds between ancient warlords and are prevalent in hundreds of historically significant military campaigns, including those of Genghis Khan and Alexander the Great, the definition modern generally only dates back as far as the First World War.

With the proliferation of mass media and international news agencies, governments began to disseminate propaganda domestically and on various important war fronts to aid their war efforts.

Psychological tactics were notorious during the Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodian War. (Getty)

The Allies in World War I were known for dropping threatening leaflets or fake postcards of captured comrades in the German trenches during the 1914-1918 conflict. It is estimated that almost 26 million leaflets were dropped in the UK alone.

Similar tactics were used during World War II by the Nazis during the British and French evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940. The Luftwaffe, the German air force, dropped thousands of leaflets announcing to troops that they were surrounded and urging them to surrender.

Perhaps the most infamous use of these psychological tactics occurred Vietnam War. The United States even began creating battalions specifically to conduct psychological operations against the Vietcong. Operation Wandering Soul involved engineers playing strange music and sounds to demoralize opponents and persuade them to defect.

These tactics were implemented after the end of fighting in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and were used to try to destabilize countries and, occasionally, to prepare for an invasion. like when American forces entered Panama in 1989.

How Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Use the Term Psyop Today

As the United States developed ways to implement psychological operations in the 21st century, including use of music As a method of torture against prisoners in Afghanistan, various incidents involving government agents and institutions tampering with news agencies and social media have come to light.

In 2000, CNN and NPR admitted to let five battalion officers psyop trainee at their headquarters during the Kosovo War a year or two earlier.

While the military's psychological operations battalions are prohibited by law from manipulating the U.S. media, this story and several others like it have given rise to a wave of conspiracies that the U.S. government and military are using these tactics to manipulate media. 'public opinion.

Fringe conspiracy theorists have claimed that climate change and the 9/11 attacks were psychological operations used by the government to influence the American population.

Although these theories remained fairly fringe throughout the 2000s and 2010s, psychological operations theories burst into the mainstream during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wild claims the virus was either fabricated or simply didn't exist. Social media was overwhelmed and spawned several conspiracies that the lockdown was part of a government hoax.

Since then, the term has gained popularity among conservative pundits, including Fox News host Jesse Watters, who uses the word often.

Jesse Watters is known for using the term psyops on his Fox News show. (Getty)

It has essentially become a catch-all term for anything that right-wing pundits don't like or think should be ignored, to the point where the term has started to lose all meaning.

Todd C Helmus, a senior behavioral scientist, said The Washington Post: “It has connotations of malicious influence, so it's a scary word that they can use to negatively stigmatize things that they want to negatively stigmatize.”

Electric cars, video games, cartoons, vaccines, and even Taylor Swift have been labeled psychological operations by the right, who offer little to no justification for their outlandish claims.

With the proliferation of anti-trans discourse, the term has now been appropriated by anti-LGBTQ+ pundits, such as boxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate, who claims that the trans community does not exist and is a psychological operation designed to weaken men. .

Tate recently claimed that YouTuber Mr Beast was part of a psychological operation with his trans friend Ava Kris Tyson, alleging they were part of a secret mission to force children to accept transgender people.

According to experts, calling things psychological operations can be used to justify bigoted beliefs without any critical evidence and to aid populist beliefs, a political position in which a vaguely defined “we” is threatened by a group or class of people to thrive in the mainstream.

These theories can grow and spread because they “don’t really need proof.” said Mike Rothschild, the author of Jewish Space Lasers: The Rothschilds and 200 Years of Conspiracy Theories.

“The problem with these conspiracy theories is that they [although] it seems crazy at first, they gain legs, and people will continue with them, and there will be people [who] believe it because there are always believers.