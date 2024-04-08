Manipur situation improved due to timely intervention of govt: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there has been a marked improvement in conflict-torn Manipur due to timely intervention of the central and state governments. “I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have devoted our best resources and administrative machinery towards resolving the conflict. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Government of India and the efforts made by the Government of Manipur, there has been a “significant improvement in the situation. the situation of the state,” Prime Minister Modi told the Assam Tribune newspaper. The prime minister said Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur when the conflict was at its peak and held “more than 15 meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict”. “The central government has consistently extended its support as demanded by the state government. The process of relief and rehabilitation is underway. The remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in accommodation camps in the state.” » said Prime Minister Modi. THE Opposition attacked PM repeatedly over Manipur issueaccusing his government of being responsible for the situation in the state which has remained tense since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year. Last year, the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on the situation in Manipur. PM Modi finally spoke about Manipur in Parliament, saying “The entire country is with Manipur and the Central and State governments are working together to restore peace in the State.” Nearly 200 people have been killed since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur between two tribal groups, the Kukis and the Meiteis, on May 3. The violence first erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: April 8, 2024

