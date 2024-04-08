Trump says abortion restrictions should be left to states, avoiding a national ban





Former President Donald Trump said Monday that abortion laws should be left to states, many of which have adopted new restrictions since he appointed Supreme Court justices who voted to roll back federal protections for this procedure.

In a 4-minute video posted to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump falsely claimed that “we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint” following the Dobbs ruling. the Supreme Court in 2022. A majority of Americans have consistently said in polls that they favor the Roe v. Wade protections that the court dismantled.

“My view is that now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or maybe both, and what 'They decide should be the law of the land,' Trump said.

In doing so, he refused to take a position on the nationwide ban promoted by some of his staunchest allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former White House aide Kellyanne Conway. In the past, Trump has hinted that he might adopt a national ban, referring to a threshold of 15 or 16 weeks as the consensus position.

Trump has not said what he would do if he wins the presidency, and Congress has issued a nationwide ban on him.

Trump's silence on the issue has upset at least one prominent anti-abortion group in Washington. Susan B. Anthony, President of Pro Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser, who pushed Republicans to pass a multi-week nationwide ban, said she was “deeply disappointed in President Trump's position” on the issue.

“To say the issue is 'back to the states' is to cede the national debate to Democrats who are working tirelessly to enact legislation mandating abortion during all nine months of pregnancy,” she said. “If successful, they will destroy states’ rights.”

Graham also criticized Trump's position, saying in a statement: “Dobbs does not legally require this conclusion and the pro-life movement has always been focused on the well-being of the unborn child, not geography.” .

Congressional Democrats have signed a bill that would limit states' ability to restrict abortion rights. No Democrat in Congress has proposed making abortion mandatory. Unless either party can simultaneously control the House of Representatives and 60 votes in the Senate, the prospects for legislation limiting or expanding abortion rights are dim. Trump is unlikely to be presented with a bill banning abortion.

Over the past quarter century and even since he became a candidate for office in 2015, Trump has been omnipresent on the issue of abortion. Since the start of the 2024 campaign, he has offered few details about what policies he would adopt in the post-Roe v. Wade era if he wins the White House.

Trump, a Florida resident, has not said what his position is on that state's new six-week ban. When he teases his support for a nationwide ban, his words often seem to contradict official statements issued by his campaign.

Trump has said he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother, a position he reiterated in Monday's video. But the president does not determine how states make their laws.

Trump has often gloated about being responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, who dismantled reproductive rights protections. But he also blamed the Republican Party's 2022 losses on the issue and said Republicans need to learn to talk about abortion in a way that doesn't turn off potential voters.

Last September, more than a year after abortion protections were rolled back, he made a vague overture in an interview with NBC News' “Meet the Press” that he would be a voice of consensus on abortion. abortion, but did not specify how.

Let me just tell you what I would do, he said. I'm going to get together with all the groups and I was going to have something acceptable.

At the time, he said he would not sign a federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks.

In recent months, however, Trump has moved toward a federal ban on abortion, even though some of his statements were at odds with his campaign. After reports surfaced that he told allies he was considering a federal ban on abortion at 16 weeks, his campaign dismissed it as fake news. Shortly after, Graham told NBC News that Trump was preparing for 16 weeks. And then Trump himself, in an interview, suggested that he would support a 15-week ban.

The prospect of the GOP leader supporting a federal ban on abortion at a time when Democrats are making the issue a focal point of attack could put swing-state Republicans in a trap box, after some have attempted to moderate their positions. The Trump campaign's statements, however, appear to lean toward states' rights and not a federal ban.

President Trump supports the preservation of life, but has also made clear that he supports states' rights because he supports the right of voters to make decisions for themselves, said Brian Hughes, senior adviser. of Trump, in a press release. He added: President Trump believes voters should have the final say.

After providing little clarity, at a campaign rally last week in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump said his campaign would make a statement next week on abortion after being asked if he supported the six-week abortion ban that the Florida Supreme Court had just passed. confirmed.

President Joe Biden's campaign has relied on Trump's various remarks on abortion, particularly his boasts of helping to overturn Roe v. President Wade says in new ad: “Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do.

Biden continued that theme after Trump's video remarks Monday, saying in a statement released by his campaign that Donald Trump made it clear once again today that he, more than anyone else in America, is the person responsible for the end of Roe v. Wade. He is more than anyone else responsible in America for the cruelty and chaos that has enveloped America since the Dobbs decision.

Trump is struggling, Biden added. He fears that since he's the one responsible for overturning Roe, voters will hold him accountable in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They're going.”

