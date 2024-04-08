Donald Trump says each US state should determine different abortion laws | Donald Trump





Donald Trump announced Monday that he believes each U.S. state should decide the legality of abortion, refusing to endorse a national ban on the procedure.

The former presidents' stance dashed the hopes of anti-abortion groups, who wanted a federal ban, and angered Democrats, who blame Trump for outright bans and harsh restrictions already in place in the South and Midwest .

Trump's announcement was eagerly awaited by Democrats, who say the fight for abortion rights helps them in the election, and by Republicans, who have failed to push Trump to approve a national ban on abortion. abortion during their party primaries.

In a four-minute video on Truth Social, Trump said it was up to states to do the right thing, while touting his work to confirm conservative Supreme Court justices who ultimately overturned Roe v Wade in 2022 .

States will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said in the videotaped speech. Whatever they decide, it must be the law of the land, or in this case, the law of the state.

Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, some will be more conservative than others, he continued. Ultimately, it all depends on the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or faith.

Do what's right for your family and do what's right for yourself, he added.

On a press call, a Biden-Harris campaign spokesperson said abortion bans and harsh restrictions are the reality facing women in this country because Donald Trump overturned Roe v Wade and that Donald Trump holds the state of abortion rights in our country.

The campaign has promised to restore federal protections for abortion up to the point of viability, or the point at which a fetus can live outside the womb, if Biden is re-elected. Viability is generally considered at 24 weeks of gestation. A full-term pregnancy lasts 39 weeks.

Donald Trump's comments today are an endorsement of the nightmare unfolding in the 21 states banning abortion, said Kaitlyn Kash, who was denied an abortion in Texas despite serious abnormalities in her fetus. 'she wore.

During a 13-week ultrasound, Kash discovered her fetus had skeletal dysplasia, a condition that meant her child's bones would be crushed in utero. If she gave birth, she was told, the baby would likely suffocate soon after.

It is unthinkable to me that anyone would applaud cruel abortion bans that threaten women's lives, said Kash, who was forced to have an abortion out of state. She is one of several women suing Texas.

For more than a year, Trump has refused to say when during a pregnancy he would attempt to draw a line, even as Republican-led states ushered in a wave of new restrictions and anti- abortion pressured him and other Republican presidential candidates to support them. a federal ban on the procedure.

In a statement Monday, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, one of the nation's most powerful anti-abortion groups, said she was deeply disappointed by Trump's position.

The unborn and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy against the brutality of the abortion industry, she said, adding that allowing states to decide the issue cedes the national debate to Democrats.

Dannenfelser previously warned that his group would not support any candidate who refused to support a national ban. On Monday, she said her group would work tirelessly to defeat Joe Biden in November.

Democrats, who have made abortion a central issue of the election, said Trump supports laws in more than two dozen states that have imposed bans or outright restrictions on the procedure since the overturning Roe v Wade.

Donald Trump endorses every state abortion ban, including banning abortion without exception, wrote Ammar Moussa, rapid response director for the Biden campaign, on X. And he brags about his role in the creation of this hellish landscape.

In the video, Trump thanked the six conservative Supreme Court justices, including three he appointed president, for having the courage to allow this long-running and hard-fought battle to finally end by overturning Roe v Wade almost 50 years after his decision.

He also sought to portray Democrats as radicals who oppose restrictions on abortion access. But he simultaneously criticized Republicans for being too extreme on the issue.

Since the 2022 ruling, Democrats and pro-choice voters have won big at the polls, including in conservative states where abortion bans have proven unpopular. At the same time, public polls regularly reveal that a majority of Americans generally support access to abortion.

In laying out his position, Trump came out strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and maternal life. You must follow your heart on this issue, but remember that you must also win the election to restore our culture and, in fact, to save our country, Trump said.

Trump emphasized his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF), after an Alabama court ruling in February declared frozen embryos to be frozen embryos, a ruling that threatened to halt IVF treatments. fertility in the state. The decision sparked widespread backlash and Republicans rushed to distance themselves from it, although some in Congress supported legislation that would recognize embryos as human beings entitled to legal protections. Trump praised the Republican-dominated Alabama state legislature for passing a law protecting IVF after outcry. Specialists in reproductive medicine believe that the law does not go far enough.

Trump has long argued that the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe gave those who oppose abortion rights enormous negotiating power.

He said he wanted to use that leverage to strike a deal that he hoped would make both sides happy and bring the country together, even though the issue is one of the most controversial in American politics, with opponents considering the abortion as a form of murder and supporters of abortion. considering it a fundamental right.

Trump suggested in a radio interview last month that he was leaning toward a national ban on abortion at around 15 weeks of pregnancy, or the start of the second trimester.

On the number of weeks now, people agree on 15. And I think in terms of that, he said on WABC radio. And it will result in something very reasonable. But people are really, even the most radical agree, it seems like 15 weeks seems to be a number that people agree on.

At the same time, Trump appeared reluctant to enact a federal ban.

Everyone agrees you've been hearing this for years, all the lawyers on both sides agree: it's a state issue. This shouldn't be a federal issue, it's a state issue, he said.

On the campaign trail, Trump was ambivalent on abortion. He regularly takes credit for appointing the Supreme Court justices who set the stage for the elimination of Roe v. Wade, which he called a moral and unconstitutional atrocity. He has also called himself the most pro-life president in American history.

But he has repeatedly criticized fellow Republicans who oppose exceptions to abortion in cases of rape, incest and when the pregnant person's life is in danger, calling them too extreme. And he said taking too hard a line on the issue cost Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections and could do so again when he challenges Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

