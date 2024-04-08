Politics
China's Xi Jinping calls on Vietnam to show political wisdom in managing relations
According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi hailed Beijing's ties with Hanoi as comrades and brothers and said an agreement to build a community with a shared future, a pledge made during China's state visit, Chinese president in Vietnam in December, opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. reports.
In the face of profound and complex changes in the existing world order, it is in the common interests of China and Vietnam to safeguard the socialist system and maintain national stability and development, Xi said in Hue.
The two sides should forge a strong sense of a Sino-Vietnamese community with a shared future with a high level of mutual trust, consolidate [its] foundation with high quality cooperation and promote [its] construction with a high degree of political wisdom, he said.
Hue, who was one of the four pillars of leadership in Vietnam along with the Communist Party chief, the president and the prime minister, was quoted by the Chinese newspaper as pledging to treat China as his country's top priority .
According to the Chinese statement, he said Hanoi would stick to an independent and autonomous foreign policy, a code term favored by Beijing to suggest distance from the United States and its allies.
Zhang Mingliang, a regional affairs specialist at Jinan University in Guangzhou, said Hue was accompanied by an entourage of senior Vietnamese officials, underscoring the importance Beijing and Hanoi attach to relations, especially amid an escalation regional tensions.
According to Zhang, Beijing appears to have placed particular emphasis on building a community with a shared future, an agreement Xi reached with Vietnam's top leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, last year, and the Chinese communiqué mentions it seven times. .
He said Xi's remarks on using political wisdom to manage bilateral disputes were clearly an accurate message to Hanoi, amid Beijing's concerns over Vietnam's warming relations with the United States, the Japan, Australia and other US allies.
The visit is also an example of Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy aimed at striking a delicate balance between major powers amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, Zhang said.
These tensions have increased with the quadrilateral military exercises and in the run-up to this week's trilateral summit in Washington with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Zhang said.
Vietnam knows how to deal with China thanks to its pragmatic approach, he said.
In an interview published by Vietnam's official VNA news agency on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Hanoi Xiong Bo admitted that there are both opportunities and challenges in bilateral relations.
There can be no opportunities without challenges. I think the most remarkable feature of China-Vietnam relations is that the opportunities far outweigh the challenges, and through the efforts of both sides, some challenges can be effectively handled and turned into opportunities for cooperation under certain conditions, said Xiong.
Xiong also said the two sides achieved the goal of better management and control of disputes during Xi's visit to Hanoi, an extremely rare achievement.
The fall of Vietnamese political stars shocks the nation: who will be the next president?
The fall of Vietnamese political stars shocks the nation: who will be the next president?
On March 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed concerns over improving ties between Vietnam and Australia during a visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia and an expert on Southeast Asia, said Wang's comments were a sign that tensions have arisen in the South China Sea after the Xi's visit.
Thayer noted that Hanoi has been more critical of China in its recent public statements following growing tensions between Beijing and Manila.
The South China Sea is known as the East Sea in Vietnam.
