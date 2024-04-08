They wanted to dismantle the PTI: Imran Khan on the conspiracy within the party





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 8 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday expressed concerns over some members of his party who, according to him, are keen to dismantle the party, The Nation reported. PTI, its jailed leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said: “Some of our aides are in touch with his opponent and they wanted to dismantle the PTI party.

According to The Nation, Imran made this revelation while speaking to journalists at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi on Saturday. His revelation followed remarks made by another PTI leader, Shehryar Afridi, a day earlier, who had made similar remarks without naming anyone. remarked: “Who will invest in a country where judges receive threats? » To answer another question, the PTI founder vowed to file a complaint against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and an alleged approver, Inam Shah for their roles in the Toshakhana reference, according to The Nation. “Bushra Bibi was convicted for breaking me. “, he said. Further, while addressing allegations of fraud in the February 8 general elections, the jailed PTI founder noted that attempts were being made to control them by “reducing” their mandate.

He also praised the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for speaking out against the alleged interference of spy agencies in court cases. On this, Afridi claimed at a public rally in Kohat that there were “hypocrites” who were still part of the party founded by Khan. He further called them “snakes” and “hypocrites” who were part of the PTI and anyone who betrays the party will be expelled from it. Talking about the “black sheep” in the ranks of the PTI party, Imran said these people were accusing Bushra Bibi, his wife, of being an American agent. Extending an olive branch to his rivals, Khan said:

“If I can meet [former chief of army staff] General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa twice after overthrowing my government, then I can meet anyone. “At the moment, it’s not my problem but Pakistan’s.” About General (retd) Bajwa, the PTI founder said that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) stabbed him in the back. “I could have canceled the notice to Bajwa,” Imran Khan said, adding that he had shown restraint. He said, “Despite all this, we formed a committee to meet General (retd) Bajwa. » The PTI chief was of the opinion that he never wanted a confrontation with the army. Replying to another question, he said General (retd) Bajwa and retired former spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hamid told him about corruption of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari , and the Sharif family. “If I leave politics today, everything will be fine,” he said.

