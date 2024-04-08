While the BJP is talking about Modi 3.0, with a large majority, how different will its program be? | News from the political pulse





IN HIS election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the work he has done in the last ten years is just a trailer or an appetizer and he still has a lot to do. Modi also held meetings on his first 100-day agenda, while declaring that the party's target this time is over 370 seats for himself and over 400 for the NDA.

One aspect of this is to seal the impression that the party is confident in its return to power. It also fuels discussions about what a Modi government with an even larger majority will do next.

Modi, who has presented himself as a candidate of change, has often spoken of transforming people's lives as he leads India to become the world's third-largest economy. A large section of BJP leaders say that if elected for a third term as prime minister, Modi's main aim would be to leave an indelible mark in all sectors, with his eyes set on the rule of Jawaharlal Nehru, who had the longest reign. tenure so far in this position, at 16 years and 286 days. In more concrete terms, a Modi 3.0 government would be tasked with leading this complex delimitation exercise. This can only happen after a census, which is itself delayed by three years. The delimitation exercise is expected to be a minefield, as the South fears a further erosion of its influence when the number of parliamentary seats increases according to the number of inhabitants following the census. Given that the South's population is smaller, its share of seats in Parliament relative to that of the North will decline, a prospect that regional parties in the South have highlighted, playing on the region's fears over what is seen as a already northern country. centrist government. In the run-up to the November assembly elections, Modi had addressed the issue head-on at a rally in Telangana, noting that the South stood to lose 100 seats in a delimitation exercise that is now expected to take place in Telangana. 2026. Modi's intention was to bring his own version of the Congress slogan in favor of a caste census jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights according to the numbers) to say that an exercise based on the numbers would be detrimental to the interests of the South. According to an affidavit submitted by the Center to the Supreme Court, the delimitation is likely to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 888 and in the Rajya Sabha from 250 to 384. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin termed the exercise as a sword of Damocles hanging over the leaders of the southern states. With a supreme majority, which can only be achieved through a greater footprint of the BJP in the South, the Modi government can expect to have some leeway to better manage this delicate issue. Senior BJP leaders say the party is keenly aware of the balance of regional equations, highlighting the care the Modi government has taken to highlight southern traditions and honor them in power, and accuse the opposition of sowing the fear. Another issue where the Modi government is expected to shift gears is that of simultaneous elections, the start of which has already been made with the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submitting its recommendations on how this could be done. The 'One Nation, One Election' process requires constitutional amendments in two stages, first to hold the Lok Sabha and all state elections together, and later to synchronize local elections with Lok Sabha/Assembly polls . Again, this would require a significant number of members of Parliament, outside of the assemblies. Similarly, a start has been made towards a uniform civil code, with BJP-ruled Uttarakhand implementing it and other party-ruled states set to follow suit. Given that the current UCC plans move away from the rituals of indigenous communities, the BJP does not expect major problems if its next government goes ahead with a nationwide UCC. On the controversial agenda of contested religious sites in Kashi and Mathura, a Modi 3.0 government is unlikely to take hasty measures and rely on the courts. This has been the line of the Modi regime, taking inspiration from the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Hindu side in Ayodhya and the eventual smooth construction of the Ram temple. BJP leaders say another major issue if Modi returns to power would be water. While the Har Ghar Jal Mission, aimed at providing tap water to every rural household, was launched in 2019, the Prime Minister would then like to promote long-term solutions to the water crisis in different parts of the countries, including long-standing disputes between states. The idea, according to sources, was to decentralize the revitalization, recharge and distribution of water sources, with the participation of communities and villagers. In his speeches, Modi talked about setting up a chain of one lakh cold storage units, to help farmers keep their produce fresh, in a temperature-controlled environment, helping them as well as consumers . What might come to the fore now, after the recent developments in Delhi and the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is whether the capital should return to UT status. What gives confidence to the BJP is the smooth progress of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill (GNCTD Bill) introduced by it during its second term, which essentially empowers bureaucrats appointed by the Center to overturn the decisions of the CM. Modi's critics have said the reason the BJP is seeking a large majority is because it wants to amend BR Ambedkar's Constitution, with passing remarks by some BJP leaders fanning such talk. According to the opposition, a Modi government with a brute majority would start with the preamble and remove the words “socialist” and “secular” added there by the 42nd amendment. However, senior party leaders categorically deny this claim, saying that neither the BJP nor Modi have any desire to go down this path.

