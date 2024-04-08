Donald Trump 'almost certainly' faces two defeats, says former Supreme Court lawyer





Former President Donald Trump will “almost certainly” be convicted in two of his criminal cases, according to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal.

Trump's secret criminal trial is scheduled to begin April 15, but on Friday the former president requested a new judge. Trump's lawyers urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to recuse himself from the case, alleging bias and a conflict of interest because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. Mercan did not immediately comment on the motion.

There is no reason for Merchan to recuse himself, Katyal, a former Supreme Court lawyer, said Sunday on MSNBC Inside with Jen Psaki. He added that Trump's latest move is a delaying tactic that “goes nowhere.” He believes the trial will begin next week as scheduled and Trump will likely be convicted.

Trump is accused of hiding payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels – named Stephanie Clifford – to allegedly buy her silence about an affair she claimed to have had. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces 34 counts of falsifying business records but has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies wrongdoing. He also denies any affair with Daniels and says he is the victim of a political witch hunt.

Trump repeatedly attacked Merchan's daughter on social media, leading Merchan to expand the gag order issued in the case.

“I do not think so [the hush money trial] is going to be delayed,” Katyal said. “I mean, Trump's decisions, throughout his legal strategy, are first to lie, then to deny, then to delay and we are in the delay phase. This is his latest attempt to say that the judge is receiving… bribes or money from his daughter because of this.

“It's something that's absurd, it's something that was rejected earlier by the New York court and the ethics committee, so I don't think it goes anywhere. We'll see this trial begin and I strongly suspect that Donald Trump will be convicted at the end of this trial.”

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Trump and Katyal for comment via email.

The hush money allegations would be the first of four Trump criminal cases to go to trial, as well as the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.

Donald Trump at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is likely to be convicted in two criminal trials, according to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal. Donald Trump at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is likely to be convicted in two criminal trials, according to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

“None of this is going anywhere,” Katyal added of Trump's efforts to delay the case. “That's the beauty of the American criminal justice system. There are 12 juries, there are… rules of evidence and such, and these kinds of absurd arguments don't go anywhere.”

Katyal also said Trump would likely be convicted in a case accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents.

Trump is charged with 40 counts that accuse him of deliberately keeping dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to return them. He has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have asked Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss the case.

Cannon, the judge appointed by Trump to oversee the case, has faced scrutiny for rulings that defy precedent and benefit Trump. She has yet to rule on several defense motions and other disagreements between the two sides or set a trial date, sparking accusations that she is seeking to delay the trial.

“I suspect that even despite Judge Cannon's machinations in Florida in the investigation into the stolen documents, if this case were to go to trial and she is trying to make sure it doesn't, but if it is tried, he will almost certainly be found guilty there too,” Katyal said.

Cannon's office told Newsweek it does not comment on pending cases.

