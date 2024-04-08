



Former Transport Minister Jesse Norman. Carlton Reid The ruling Conservative Party is known for its divisions: the latest is a small, covert attack on the British government's transport policy from a recent former minister, Jesse Norman. The MP and former banker has written a scathing foreword for a soon-to-be-published book, denouncing, among other things, conspiracy theories about 15-minute cities and the so-called war on motorists. Norman served as Transport Minister in 2023, under current Transport Secretary Mark Harper. (This was Norman's second term as transport minister; he also served as financial secretary to the Treasury, a key role in the stock market.) Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last year, Transport Secretary Harper spread a conspiracy theory about 15-minute towns, the concept of town planning favoring proximity to shops and other amenities. Earlier in the year, fringe conspiracists had claimed that the 15-Minute City concept was a Stalinist anti-automotive climate containment plot aimed at confining people to ghettos and therefore easier for global cabals to control. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Across the country there is a Labor-backed movement to make cars harder to use, make it more expensive to drive, and take away the freedom to get from point A to point B just like you wish, Harper said at the Conservative Party conference. What is sinister, and what we should not tolerate, he continued, without citing concrete examples, is the idea that local councils can decide how often you are going to do the stores and that they can ration who uses the roads and when, and that they monitor everything with CCTV. Cover of Laura Laker's upcoming book, “Potholes and Pavements.” Bloomsbury In the foreword of Potholes and sidewalks by cycling journalist Laura LakerPublished May 9, Norman criticizes those who spread such conspiracy theories, writing that leaders at all levels [should] address the public's often unfounded concerns about topics such as 15-minute cities and the so-called war on drivers. He also complains that the British government… [wont] recognize and support the health benefits of cycling. This reluctance is inexplicable, said the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, who resigned as transport minister in November last year. After narrowly winning a by-election in July 2023 in Boris Johnson's old constituency that the Conservative Party thought it would lose – a by-election supposedly won on a pro-car ticket – the government created a plan for drivers, s moving away from Johnson's preference for cycling. Backtracking, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government was now on the side of motorists. MORE FROM FORBESRishi Sunak's attack on 15-minute cities is 'confusing' and 'concerning', says concept author Earlier in the year, the government of which Norman was then still a part made drastic cuts to the Department for Transport's active travel budget. Transportation Secretary Harper announced a drastic cut of $452 million in March 2023. In the foreword of Potholes and sidewalksNorman writes that we need a much more serious, vigorous, concerted and long-term strategy for cycling. He called for a set of new and consistently high-quality infrastructure for cycling, lamenting that funding and rhetoric [from government] remain uneven, inconsistent and weak. In a resignation statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, in November, Norman said he hoped to have more freedom to campaign on other critical issues.

