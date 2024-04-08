Bahlil meets Jokowi and reports investment developments in IKN and projects ready for inauguration





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace, Monday (8/4/2024). Bahlil submitted a number of reports to Jokowi on the first day off with Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH/2024 AD. Bahlil explained that he was only able to provide a report because he had just completed the Umrah pilgrimage. Some of the programs reported by Bahlil include the progress of investments in the Indonesian Capital (IKN) after the 2024 presidential election and the development of a number of projects ready for launch. revolutionary or the laying of the first stone. Regarding the development of investments in IKN, Bahlil explained that the realization of investments will be boosted after the decision of the Constitutional Court and the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding the 2024 presidential election. Also read: The government will continue to encourage the realization of IKN's investments after the presidential election dispute resolution session. According to him, so far many investors have committed to participating in the development of IKN in East Kalimantan. However, it cannot be included in the calculation because it is still only a commitment and has not yet entered the realization phase. According to him, the achievement was hampered by the fact that investors were still waiting for confirmation of the results of the 2024 presidential election. This is done so that the investment process does not conflict with new policies issued by the next government.

