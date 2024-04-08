PM Modi likens Congress to bitter gourd, calls it mother of all problems in India | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress, comparing it to a bitter gourd, accusing it of being the root of all the country's problems. Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Chandrapur, Mahrashtra. (PTI) The taste of a bitter gourd will never change even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar, Modi said in Chandrapur, which will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. LIVE Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! “Congress is the source of all problems in the country. Who was responsible for the partition of the country on the basis of religion…Kashmir (problem), Naxalism? Who opposed the construction of Ram temple and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Who declined the invitation to Ram temple (inauguration)?” he asked the gathering. “The Congress has been out of power for 10 years and we have been able to resolve all the problems facing the country. The menace of Naxal has been reduced considerably. The Congress has gone soft on terrorism in favor of vote bank politics. Even his manifesto has the support of Muslims. Footprint of the League,” Modi added. READ ALSO : Cong and INDI alliance angry over Ram Mandir construction: PM Modi in Bastar It is an election between stability and instability. On one side is the BJP, which believes in taking strong and important decisions for the country. On the other side, the Congress party and the INDI alliance which says 'jaha bhi satta pao, khoob malai khao' (Reap as many benefits as possible wherever it comes to power), the Prime Minister added. READ ALSO : Mahayuti-MVA still uncertain on candidates for 13 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena, which won 18 seats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-equates-congress-to-bitter-gourd-calls-it-mother-of-all-problems-in-india-101712583579240.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos