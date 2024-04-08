Germany's Scholz to meet Xi during three-day trip to China





ADD trip details German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China on Saturday for a three-day visit that will include talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, at a time when both economic giants are struggling. Scholz will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing at the end of his trip on April 16, Chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said at a news conference on Monday. He will also visit the central city of Chongqing on Sunday, before heading to Shanghai on Monday. Along the way, Scholz will speak with German business executives and deliver a speech at a university in Shanghai. He will be accompanied by a trio of ministers and a German industrial delegation. This visit to China is Scholz's second since becoming Chancellor, the first taking place in November 2022. This trip took place under strict Covid pandemic restrictions, which limited the visit to one day. The 2022 visit also took place against the backdrop of a heated debate over the need to reduce Germany's lopsided dependence on China, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing concern about geopolitical risks. Scholz insisted there would be no “decoupling” with its main trading partner, but Germany has also cautiously maintained relations with other Southeast Asian countries. Besides trade issues, the war in Ukraine will also be on the agenda for talks with Xi, who has closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think China has influence over Russia and our wish would be that they could exert the influence that they have,” Hebestreit said. wed/hmn/js

