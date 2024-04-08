Prison fails to change Parvez Elahis' loyalty to Imran Khan: Qaisera





GUJRAT: Despite difficulties and imprisonment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Punjab Chief Minister “Chaudhry Parvez Elahi still stands in sincere solidarity with his party founder and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan” , said former wife Qaisera Elahi.

Addressing a joint press conference with Shujaat Hussain's sister Sumaira Elahi in Gujrat on Monday, Qaisera said: Parvez Elahi is always sincerely with Imran Khan.

At the same time, she accused outgoing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of creating a rift between her husband and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Differences emerged within the Chaudhry clan, an influential political family in Punjab Gujrat last year, after Elahi announced his support for PTI founder Imran Khan while his cousin Shujaat stood by his old friends, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

Referring to the upcoming by-election in Gujrat constituency PP-32, she said: I am surprised that Musa Elahi, a 25-year-old milk-drinking baby, is contesting the elections against 78-year-old Parvez Elahi.

Musa Elahi is the son of Chaudhary Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of the PML-Q leader.

Parvez Elahi, 78, is still brave enough to endure the hardships, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been in jail since June 1 last year due to several cases filed against him.

Elahi was arrested by anti-graft officials near his residence in Lahore on June 1 in a Rs70 million corruption case linked to misappropriation of development funds allocated to Gujrat district. Since then, the former Punjab chief minister has been re-arrested several times after being released on the orders of competent courts.

Launching a fresh salvo against the PML-Q leadership, she said: The sons of Shujaat Hussain call themselves the heirs of Zahoor Elahi, but his politics have never been like that.

If Zahoor Elahis's policy was to attack the houses of political opponents and take them back, she asked.

Raising questions over the level playing field in the upcoming by-polls, Qaisera said its polling agents and staff were arrested by police on the instructions of their rival candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi had announced his candidacy in the PP-32 by-election in Gujrat. The seat fell vacant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain retained his MP seat.

She accused Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain of violating the sanctity of the chadar and char dewari, a metaphor used to show the dignity of women and their protection within the four walls of the house.

She also accused the two brothers of stealing the February 8 general election and vowed they would not allow this to happen again in the by-elections.

Shujaat Hussain's son divided the family into two factions for power, Qaisera claimed.

Her sons were using Shujaat as tissue paper, she insisted, adding that they had divided the family with the help of the interior minister.

They are fighting for power and we are fighting for the truth, she added.

