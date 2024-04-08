AKP spokesperson defends Erdoan's record on Palestine against criticism of trade with Israel





Mer Elik, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's ruling party, defended the president's position on Palestine on Monday amid growing criticism of Turkey's ongoing trade relationship with Israel. Anti-Israeli sentiment has been running high in Turkey since Israel began bombing Gaza in retaliation for an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 people. and led to the taking of around 250 hostages. Gaza. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 33,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. elik highlighted Erdoan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling the criticism “baseless, unfair, irrational and illegitimate” in a series of tweets. He said Erdoan's diplomatic efforts since October 7 position him as a world leader who strongly opposes those who characterize Palestinians as fighting for their rights and as ground terrorists. There is growing public discontent in Turkey, sparked in part by violent attacks on young protesters in Istanbul demanding an end to trade with Israel. Trade between Turkey and Israel, some of which is carried out by those close to President Erdoan, who is also head of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was revealed for the first time by investigative journalist Metin Cihan at the end of November. Since then, Cihan has reported on trade between the two countries using official statistics and maritime traffic websites, all of which are publicly available. Erdoan, who has long presented himself in the Muslim world as a champion of Palestinian rights and a staunch critic of Israel, has repeatedly accused Israel of being a terrorist state and of committing genocide in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. He even compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Despite this, Turkish-Israeli trade relations are said to be on the rise. Over the past five months, 18 new Israeli-owned companies have been established in Turkey as part of ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, according to an exclusive report from the Ksa Dalga news site, bringing the total number of such companies to 505. Official statistics show a significant increase in exports to Israel, which reached a record $436.9 million in March, the highest level since the Gaza conflict began in October, the Karar daily reported on Monday. Outraged by Turkey's seemingly contradictory stance toward Israel, protesters gathered in Istanbul's Taksim Square on Saturday and were violently dispersed by police. Many protesters, including the daughters of a Turkish citizen killed by Israeli forces in 2010, were arrested. A statement issued by the Presidential Communications Directorate denied accusations of police violence and affirmed that the necessary measures had been taken against demonstrators who refused to disperse and insulted state representatives. Erdoan has faced numerous accusations of hypocrisy over the ongoing trade between Israel and Turkey, which showed no signs of slowing down during the height of Israel's war on Gaza and which, to some extent, is led by people close to Erdoan and his family despite his opposition. Israeli rhetoric. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

