The peace plan announced by Donald Trump in Ukraine is revealed. Expert says it's terrible





Donald Trump's claim that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours would apparently involve pushing the country to cede Crimea and the Donbass border region to Russia, sources close to the plan told the Washington Post in its Sunday edition.

Trump privately claimed that Russia and Ukraine wanted to save face, that they wanted a way out and that some Ukrainians would accept being part of Russia, a person who spoke directly with Trump told the Post.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the possibility of land ceding. Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine has entered its third year, with more than 500,000 people killed or seriously injured, according to intelligence estimates.

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the article speculation but did not respond to specific questions from the Post about the reported strategy, which would reverse President Joe Biden's attempt to blunt Russian expansion with aid military to Ukraine. The president's approach has put him at odds with many Republicans.

Foreign policy experts and at least one prominent Republican senator took a dim view of Trump's thinking. He can't win in the end, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said (according to the Post) of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose aggression would be rewarded if the cession of Ukrainian territory goes through.

Ceding to Russia a ceasefire would also not guarantee Ukraine's future peace with its neighbor, Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center, told the newspaper. It's a terrible deal, she said of Trump's alleged proposal.

The former president publicly indicated that he sided with Russia. In February, Trump said he would encourage [Russia] do what they want to NATO countries that have not paid their dues.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that he could resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected president.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-reported-peace-plan-115301977.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos