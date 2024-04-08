Pakistani minister refutes Imran Khan's 'fabricated and baseless' allegations on Toshakhana case





Islamabad: A senior Pakistani minister on Sunday refuted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations against army top brass in the Toshakhana corruption case, saying his claims were false, fabricated and baseless .

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician had alleged that top military leaders implicated him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case in a bid to cover up the moral.

The embattled couple was sentenced to 14 years in prison each by an accountability court on January 31 for corruption in state gifts they received from the state custodian, days before the February 8 elections.

On April 1, a high court suspended the 14-year prison sentence handed down to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case.

On Saturday, a post shared on Khan's official X account gave a transcript of his conversation with journalists at Adiala prison.

Khan claimed that senior military leaders ran the affairs of the state.

The PTI founder, referring to a London plan which he also spoke about on previous occasions, claimed that it was plotted with the nexus of current army chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and that to execute it, judges had been brought on board, and they were appointed by (the spy agency) Inter-Services Intelligence.

The former prime minister claimed that he also conveyed a message to the military leadership through the then President Arif Alvi that he was aware of the so-called London plan and that we are not not your enemies.

In response to his allegations, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that they were the result of a state of panic and despair, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Totally false, fabricated and baseless allegations, without any evidence or proof, the minister said in a post on X.

(Imran Khan) and his wife were both involved in the Toshakhana heist, the audios proved the level of involvement in corruption and embezzlement, Tarar claimed.

Attacks on state institutions like that of May 9 and disrespectful campaigns against martyrs have been his policy, he said, adding that the truth cannot be hidden through propaganda and blatant lies.

The minister said the state of panic in Adiala jail was evident from Khan's statements.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan that stores gifts and other valuables received by civil servants. Civil servants must declare all gifts they receive to the ministry.

Khan was lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail while Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, was lodged at Bani Gala's house after it was declared a sub-jail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pak-minister-rebuts-imran-khans-fabricated-baseless-allegations-about-toshakhana-case-3005595/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos