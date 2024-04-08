What you need to know about the accusations against Donald Trump in Manhattan





In just one week, Donald J. Trump will stand trial in Manhattan, the first former U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted.

The trial, which will begin with jury selection and last up to two months, will oscillate between salacious testimony about sex scandals and granular details about corporate documents.

Mr. Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all related to the former president's role in a secret payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

But this win is not the only secret deal prosecutors plan to highlight. Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have accused Mr. Trump of orchestrating a broader plan to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying damaging stories about him to keep them secret.

It is the first of Mr. Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial and could be the only one to do so before Election Day.

Mr. Trump, who is again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied any wrongdoing. He also attacked the prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg, for filing the complaint, accusing him of leading a politically motivated witch hunt. And he attacked the judge presiding over the trial, Juan M. Merchan.

Here are answers to some key questions about the essay:

What is Mr. Trump accused of?

The charges date back to a secret $130,000 payment that Mr. Trump's fixer, Michael D. Cohen, made to Ms. Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. The payment, which Mr. Cohen said he made under Mr. Trump’s leadership, suppressed her account of a sexual affair she said she had with Mr. Trump.

Paying hush money is not always illegal.

But while he was commander in chief, Mr. Trump repaid Mr. Cohen, and the way he did it constitutes fraud, prosecutors say.

In internal records, Mr. Trump's company classified the reimbursement to Mr. Cohen as a legal fee, citing a service contract. Yet no such spending occurred, prosecutors say, and the representation contract was also fictitious.

These records underlie the 34 counts of falsifying business records: 11 counts relate to checks, 11 focus on monthly invoices submitted by Mr. Cohen to the company, and 12 concern entries in the general book for Mr. Trump's confidence.

Why did prosecutors cite other secret payments?

Mr. Braggs’ office linked Mr. Trump to three secret deals. While Mr. Trump is only charged with the business records related to Ms. Daniels, prosecutors most likely mentioned the other deals to begin to prove that Mr. Trump intended to cover up a second crime.

In addition to the indictment, prosecutors filed a so-called statement of facts referring to the other payments.

This document, common in complex white-collar cases, provides a road map of sorts for what prosecutors might reveal at trial. And based on evidence presented to the grand jury, the document details two secret deals involving the National Enquirer, which has long-standing ties to Mr. Trump.

The first involved the tabloids paying $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to know that Mr. Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock. The publication later determined that claim to be false.

The National Enquirer also made a payment to Karen McDougal, the 1998 Playboys Playmate of the Year, who wanted to sell her story of an affair with Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign. She struck a $150,000 deal. $ with the tabloid, which purchased the rights to his story in order to suppress it, a practice known as “catch and kill.”

The agreements suggest that the payment to Ms. Daniels was not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader strategy to influence the 2016 election.

Why is it a crime to falsify documents?

Falsifying business records in New York State may be a felony. But it can be elevated to a felony if prosecutors prove the records were falsified to cover up another crime.

In that case, Mr. Bragg accused Mr. Trump of concealing three additional potential crimes: a federal campaign finance violation, a misdemeanor related to state election law, and tax fraud.

The campaign crimes, prosecutors say, involve secret payments to Ms. Daniels and Ms. McDougal. The payments, they claim, were illegal donations to Mr. Trump's campaign.

The potential tax fraud arises from the manner in which Mr. Cohen was reimbursed for his payment to Ms. Daniels.

Should prosecutors convict Mr. Trump of the other crimes?

Prosecutors are not required to charge Mr. Trump with a secondary crime or prove that he committed it.

However, they still have to demonstrate the intention to commit or conceal a second crime.

Who will be the witnesses?

Mr. Cohen is expected to be a crucial witness for the prosecution. His testimony could take days.

Mr. Braggs's attorneys are also expected to call David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, as well as Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump's former campaign aide and White House campaign aide, to shed light on the tumultuous period surrounding the silence. Payments.

Ms. Daniels and Ms. McDougal could also be witnesses.

What will the defense do?

The defense will most likely attempt to paint Mr. Cohen as a Trump-hating liar, pointing out that he and the former president had a falling out years ago. Mr. Trump's lawyers are expected to point out that Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to various federal crimes in 2018, including for his role in paying hush money.

Mr. Cohen may be the only witness capable of directly linking Mr. Trump to the false business records, a potential limitation of the case that Mr. Trump's lawyers could seek to exploit.

It is unclear whether Mr. Trump's lawyers will call witnesses, but Mr. Trump may take the stand in his own defense.

Who is the judge?

Justice Merchan is a seasoned judge known as a pragmatic and drama-averse jurist. This matter is already testing his patience.

Since the Manhattan district attorney indicted Mr. Trump last year, the former president has used campaign emails, social media and repetitive legal filings to attack the judge's integrity and family. Last week, the former president requested a second time that Judge Merchan step down, citing his daughter's position at a Democratic consulting firm that worked for the Biden 2020 campaign.

The judge, who is expected to rule on the request in the coming days, also issued a gag order to protect prosecutors, witnesses and his own family from Mr. Trump's vitriol. And yet the former president continued to publish articles containing photos of the judge's daughter.

During the trial, Judge Merchan will be responsible for maintaining order in the courtroom and ruling on objections made by prosecutors and Mr. Trump's lawyers. The jury will ultimately decide whether Mr. Trump is guilty.

What is the maximum sentence if Mr. Trump is convicted?

The charges against Mr. Trump are all Class E misdemeanors, the lowest category of misdemeanors in New York. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. Judge Merchan has made it clear that he takes white-collar crime seriously and could throw Mr. Trump behind bars. It is possible, however, that Judge Merchan could impose a concurrent sentence under which Mr. Trump would serve the entire prison term concurrently if the former president is convicted on more than one count.

And nothing in the law requires Judge Merchan to jail Mr. Trump if he is found guilty by a jury. The judge could instead sentence him to probation.

