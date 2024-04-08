President Jokowi Visits Pasar Senen Station, KAI Committed to Providing Best Service





President Joko Widodo directly inspected the Eid return flow at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, Monday (8/4) (Doc. KAI). President Joko Widodo conducted a direct inspection of the Eid return flow at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta on Monday (8/4). During his visit, the President directly verified the state of infrastructure preparedness and the well-monitored implementation of the return home. “I saw that everything was clean and well managed, including on the train, there were no people, everything was fine at Pasar Senen Station,” Jokowi said. Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and KAI Senior Director Didiek Hartantyo also accompanied the President in the review. Also read: Thousands of returning Eid 2024 travelers leave Depok via Jatijajar terminal Didiek said that currently Pasar Senen Station is still busy with potential passengers but the situation remains under control. Monday (8/4) at 08:00 WIB, 20,636 passengers departed from Pasar Senen Station, while the number of passengers arriving at the station was 9,048 passengers. Furthermore, according to data collected Monday (8/4) at 8:00 a.m., long-distance train tickets sold for the period D-10 (March 31) to D+10 (April 21) reached 2,788,987 tickets. KAI asks all customers to allow ample time to travel to the departure station to avoid the possibility of missing the train. In the context of increasing traffic density during the return of Eid, KAI reminds its customers to continue to choose train as a mode of transport to return to their hometown. Didiek emphasized that not all KAI employees are allowed to take annual leave during the Eid transportation period, in line with the management's commitment to serving customers optimally during the peak season. “KAI is committed to continuing to provide the best service to its customers, especially during the Eid transportation period, ensuring the safety and comfort of an unforgettable journey. We hope that trains will become the main choice for a pleasant and meaningful return journey,” concluded Didiek. (RO/Z-10)

