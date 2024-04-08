Politics
Boris Johnson denounces senseless call to ban arms exports to Israel The European Conservative
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the Conservative government's proposals to ban arms sales to Israel, calling them madness and an example of Western civilization's death wish.
The US, UK and other Western governments are renouncing support for Israel's war against Hamas terrorists. The timing of these proposals, coinciding with the sixth month of the October 7 Hamas pogrom, makes them all the more obscene.
While the accidental deaths of three British aid workers are being used as a pretext for a serious discussion on arms embargoes, the underlying cause of these proposals is the UK's retreat from its support for Israel.
Johnson responded when he came out to fight on Saturday Daily Mail column:
If you want an example of Western civilization's desire for death, I give you the current proposal from members of the British establishment that this country should ban arms sales to Israel.
If you want proof of government madness, it appears that Foreign Office lawyers are actively looking into this idea which, as far as I know, has not yet been rejected by the Foreign Secretary himself. He seems to have gone into some sort of purdah over this.
The former prime minister then described any British withdrawal as a goal of military defeat for Israel and victory for Hamas:
Remember, to win this conflict, Hamas only has to survive. All they need in the end is to hang on, rebuild and move on.
Johnson's grim prognosis recalls Hamas's promises, from its founding charter and repeated after the October 7 massacre, to annihilate Israel and the Jews. Denying Israel's victory would see Islamist terrorists recover, rearm and restart their genocidal campaign.
The former Conservative leader appears to be taking risks by publicly expressing concern that
Right now they see us melting and faltering, and in our voices, both in London and in Washington, they can hear our growing irresolution.
Compare Johnson's optimism to how US President Joe Biden is calling for an immediate ceasefire, which would amount to surrender to the genocidal Islamists who broke the previous ceasefire on October 7. Likewise, various European Union member states find their own reasons to abandon Israel.
British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is now echoing Biden and the EU, saying that British support for Israel is not unconditional. What restrictions would he impose on Israel in its existential struggle? This comes from the minister most inclined to speak loudly about support for Ukraine! Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News that the UK has “one of the strictest arms export systems”, based on legal advice, but it appears his heart was not in it, admitting his “specific concerns” over the conduct of Israel.
It was also reported that the Dowdens government had received a legal opinion warning that Israel had broken international law, amplified by the fact that the media and legal professions downplayed the seriousness of the Israeli cause. This is inspired by a wider international situation, in which the EU is backing down from Israel and echoing the spurious allegations made by South Africa in international courts. Ireland also joined in its own accusations of war crimes.
Today, more than 600 British lawyers wrote to the government saying it could break international law due to a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza unless it stops exports of arms to Israel.
The immediate catalyst for these calls was that three Britons were among the World Central Kitchen (WCK) security guards who died in the strikes: former Royal Marines John Chapman and James “Jim” Henderson, and ex-Rifleman James Kirby. The other victims were Poles, Australians, Palestinians and a dual American-Canadian citizen.
According to Jake Wallis Simons, author of Israelophobia: the new version of the oldest hatred and what to do about itIsrael is subject to obscene double standards.
In other recent conflicts, collateral damage, friendly fire, and civilian casualties have been treated as unfortunate acts of war. Cameron took a stand on this, following his support for the disastrous British intervention in Libya in 2011. In contrast, Israeli mistakes are now seen as the result of intentional bloodlust.
Such claims are amplified by media reports, which unreservedly repeat Hamas casualty figures and revelations from hospitals it controls. We see media coverage of protests calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but little many Israelis who support his continuation of the war against Hamas, even though they intend to eliminate it later.
It is possible that Israel's isolation from the West, including the EU, is already having harmful consequences. Recent hostage negotiations involving American, Israeli, Egyptian, Qatari and Hamas representatives raise the possibility of a prisoner exchange. But they also coincide with the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza and the postponement of the planned invasion of Rafah. In turn, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich warned Netanyahu that they could leave his coalition if the war ends without first invading Rafah to finish off Hamas. Not standing with Israel strengthens the Islamists.
Israeli determination shames many Western politicians. In contrast, Boris Johnson explained exactly what is at stake when the good, intelligent and caring people of this country are prepared to strip Israel of its means of defending its citizens against Hamas. It's crazy.
|
Sources
2/ https://europeanconservative.com/articles/commentary/boris-johnson-denounces-insane-call-for-banning-arms-exports-to-israel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump refuses to approve a national ban on abortion
- Boris Johnson denounces senseless call to ban arms exports to Israel The European Conservative
- Actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation, avoiding prison time for assaulting ex-girlfriend
- Packers beat Faribault, fall to Huskies in tennis opener – Austin Daily Herald
- PM Modi appears 'bitter' towards Congress, mocks 'Karela' at party
- Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia invests in BlackCarrot, India's first health-conscious tableware brand
- Wall Street remains stable after last week's sharp deviations
- Cooperation in Bangladesh aims to boost mango exports | Virginia Tech News
- President Jokowi Visits Pasar Senen Station, KAI Committed to Providing Best Service
- Bradley Cooper almost left The Place Beyond The Pines | Entertainment
- The pressure is mounting for Cougars to take Deseret News QB play to the next level
- Villanova earns three wins this weekend