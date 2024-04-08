Boris Johnson denounces senseless call to ban arms exports to Israel The European Conservative

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the Conservative government's proposals to ban arms sales to Israel, calling them madness and an example of Western civilization's death wish.

The US, UK and other Western governments are renouncing support for Israel's war against Hamas terrorists. The timing of these proposals, coinciding with the sixth month of the October 7 Hamas pogrom, makes them all the more obscene.

While the accidental deaths of three British aid workers are being used as a pretext for a serious discussion on arms embargoes, the underlying cause of these proposals is the UK's retreat from its support for Israel.

Johnson responded when he came out to fight on Saturday Daily Mail column:

If you want an example of Western civilization's desire for death, I give you the current proposal from members of the British establishment that this country should ban arms sales to Israel.

If you want proof of government madness, it appears that Foreign Office lawyers are actively looking into this idea which, as far as I know, has not yet been rejected by the Foreign Secretary himself. He seems to have gone into some sort of purdah over this.

The former prime minister then described any British withdrawal as a goal of military defeat for Israel and victory for Hamas:

Remember, to win this conflict, Hamas only has to survive. All they need in the end is to hang on, rebuild and move on.

Johnson's grim prognosis recalls Hamas's promises, from its founding charter and repeated after the October 7 massacre, to annihilate Israel and the Jews. Denying Israel's victory would see Islamist terrorists recover, rearm and restart their genocidal campaign.

The former Conservative leader appears to be taking risks by publicly expressing concern that

Right now they see us melting and faltering, and in our voices, both in London and in Washington, they can hear our growing irresolution.

Compare Johnson's optimism to how US President Joe Biden is calling for an immediate ceasefire, which would amount to surrender to the genocidal Islamists who broke the previous ceasefire on October 7. Likewise, various European Union member states find their own reasons to abandon Israel.

British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is now echoing Biden and the EU, saying that British support for Israel is not unconditional. What restrictions would he impose on Israel in its existential struggle? This comes from the minister most inclined to speak loudly about support for Ukraine! Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News that the UK has “one of the strictest arms export systems”, based on legal advice, but it appears his heart was not in it, admitting his “specific concerns” over the conduct of Israel.

It was also reported that the Dowdens government had received a legal opinion warning that Israel had broken international law, amplified by the fact that the media and legal professions downplayed the seriousness of the Israeli cause. This is inspired by a wider international situation, in which the EU is backing down from Israel and echoing the spurious allegations made by South Africa in international courts. Ireland also joined in its own accusations of war crimes.

Today, more than 600 British lawyers wrote to the government saying it could break international law due to a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza unless it stops exports of arms to Israel.

The immediate catalyst for these calls was that three Britons were among the World Central Kitchen (WCK) security guards who died in the strikes: former Royal Marines John Chapman and James “Jim” Henderson, and ex-Rifleman James Kirby. The other victims were Poles, Australians, Palestinians and a dual American-Canadian citizen.

According to Jake Wallis Simons, author of Israelophobia: the new version of the oldest hatred and what to do about itIsrael is subject to obscene double standards.

In other recent conflicts, collateral damage, friendly fire, and civilian casualties have been treated as unfortunate acts of war. Cameron took a stand on this, following his support for the disastrous British intervention in Libya in 2011. In contrast, Israeli mistakes are now seen as the result of intentional bloodlust.

Such claims are amplified by media reports, which unreservedly repeat Hamas casualty figures and revelations from hospitals it controls. We see media coverage of protests calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but little many Israelis who support his continuation of the war against Hamas, even though they intend to eliminate it later.

It is possible that Israel's isolation from the West, including the EU, is already having harmful consequences. Recent hostage negotiations involving American, Israeli, Egyptian, Qatari and Hamas representatives raise the possibility of a prisoner exchange. But they also coincide with the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza and the postponement of the planned invasion of Rafah. In turn, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich warned Netanyahu that they could leave his coalition if the war ends without first invading Rafah to finish off Hamas. Not standing with Israel strengthens the Islamists.

Israeli determination shames many Western politicians. In contrast, Boris Johnson explained exactly what is at stake when the good, intelligent and caring people of this country are prepared to strip Israel of its means of defending its citizens against Hamas. It's crazy.