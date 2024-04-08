Donald Trump refuses to approve a national ban on abortion





Former President Donald Trump chose not to endorse a national ban on abortion, instead saying the decision should be left up to each state, a position that departs from the desires of many religious conservatives.

My view is that now we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or maybe both. And whatever they decide, it must be the law of the land, Trump said Monday in a campaign video. Many states will be different. Ultimately, it all depends on the will of the people.

Trump's position risks disappointing members of his Republican base who have urged him to advocate for stricter abortion regulations. He campaigned on the issue in 2016 and has since become a champion of the anti-abortion movement, but he remains hesitant on the issue as Democrats have made abortion a central fight in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats continue to hold Trump responsible for the 2022 Supreme Court decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion. Donald Trump made it clear once again today that he, more than anyone in America, was the person responsible for ending Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden said in a campaign statement in response to Trump's comments on abortion.

In the video, Trump takes credit for the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, saying he is proud to be the person responsible for overturning the constitutional right to abortion and praising the three conservative justices he appointed to the Supreme Court for having the courage to allow this long-running battle to finally end. While the presumptive Republican presidential nominee had previously hinted that he might support a ban on abortion after a certain number of weeks of pregnancy, perhaps 15 or 16, his new position is that the debate over abortion is up to the states.

Critics were quick to respond to Trump's position. The president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America argued Monday that by abandoning a national position on abortion, Trump was effectively conceding the debate to Democrats and jeopardizing states' rights. The unborn and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy against the brutality of the abortion industry, the group's president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said in a statement.

Nearly two years after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, several Republican-led states have moved to pass strict restrictions on abortion, including a six-week ban in Florida, which Trump called a terrible mistake. Other states have implemented regulations limiting the procedure after a certain gestation period, while some Democratic-leaning states have also passed laws or ballot measures to ensure broader access to abortion.

Trump began his video by stating his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a process that involves fertilizing eggs outside the uterus to cause pregnancy. IVF has become a flash point in the national debate over reproductive rights after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that embryos are considered children, raising questions about the legality of the widely used treatment and whether question of whether Alabama doctors who discard fertilized eggs could be held liable. We want to make it easier for mothers and families, not harder, Trump said, praising Alabama Republicans for passing a law to protect IVF in the state after the controversial decision.

Abortion remains a focal point of the 2024 presidential election, with Biden championing abortion access nationwide, including through medication abortion options like mifepristone. Democrats have used abortion rights to mobilize their base and boost voter turnout in various candidate and referendum elections across the country. I am committed to restoring the federal protections of Roe v. Wade, Biden said in his Monday statement. No matter where you live in America: women's fundamental right to choose will once again be the law of the land.

After Republicans underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump blamed the losses on the party's stance on abortion and repeatedly highlighted Republicans' political vulnerability on the issue. This is the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who strongly insisted on no exceptions, he posted on social media after this election.

Trump has refused to say whether he would sign a federal law banning abortion if Congress passes one, although as president he supported a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

