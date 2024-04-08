Eid President Jokowi Holds Gate Opening Ceremony at State Palace





NINA SUSILO Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, provided information regarding the distribution of basic materials or plans to open the doors of President Joko Widodo in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024). Heru was accompanied by the head of the Protocol Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana. JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo will hold a door opening event (open day) after performing the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah prayer. Residents can also stay in touch with the President at the State Palace in Jakarta. Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said the gate opening event would be held. However, the president has a deadline to accept residents' wishes for Eid al-Fitr.

The deadline could be noon, Mas Yusuf. “So please use the limited time for the community,” said Heru after accompanying President Joko Widodo to distribute basic commodity packages in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024 ) afternoon. The head of the Protocol Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana, confirmed this. The gate opening event will take place on 1 Shawwal 1445 Hijriah from 09:00. Regarding the deadline open dayYusuf said this was still being coordinated. Also read: Open the door as an open house match Her name open day Of course, you don't need an invitation, so officials and the public can come directly. Of course, you must be orderly and respect the rules in force at the Palace. “However, we are very flexible, not rigid, remembering that it is Eid al-Fitr, a day of togetherness, a day of joy and mutual forgiveness,” he said. This is called an open day, of course it does not require an invitation, so officials and the public can come directly. Of course, you must be orderly and respect the rules in force at the Palace. Some rules for entering the presidential palace include dressing neatly, not wearing jeans or shoes. Compass President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla during the opening of the doors of the State Palace in Jakarta, Sunday (25/6/2017) morning until noon. A number of residents welcomed the President and Vice President in the Central Hall of the State Palace. President and vice-president together President Joko Widodo, while reviewing the return at Senen Station, Jakarta, Monday morning, said he will celebrate Eid in Jakarta. President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin are expected to jointly perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. Vice President Amin confirmed that he would perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, then visit the State Palace and then establish relations with officials at the Vice President's official residence. This gate-opening event at the State Palace will be the third during President Jokowi's ten-year rule. It is also the first door that opens after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the last during President Jokowi's term. At the start of his presidential term in 2015, President Jokowi celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Aceh Province. At that time, the President was accompanied by Mrs. Iriana and their sons and daughters, such as Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kahiyang Ayu. The following year, Padang was chosen by President and Mrs. Iriana to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers. Only after staying in touch with the locals did they travel to Surakarta and go on vacation with their family. The opening of the gates of the Jakarta State Palace took place in 2017 and 2019. In 2018, President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers at Bogor Botanical Garden Square. The ceremony then took place at the Bogor Palace, although it was limited to 11 a.m., and after that the president prayed Friday prayers. KOMPAS/WISNU WIDIANTORO Residents line up to shake hands and keep in touch with President Joko Widodo, Ms. Iriana, Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Ms. Mufidah Jusuf Kalla at the State Palace in Jakarta, Sunday (25/6/2017). The gate opening event took place after the President performed the Eid al-Fitr 1438 AH prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque. Nobody opened the door It was only after the Covid-19 pandemic that there were no more open house events. President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana also celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Wisma Bayurini Courtyard of the Bogor Presidential Palace in 2019. The following year, 2020 and 2021, the gathering will also be held virtually. Also read: President Jokowi celebrates Eid in Indonesia In 2022, the atmosphere of Eid and family gatherings will be felt again. President Jokowi celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta and spent the Eid holiday with his family in Yogyakarta. Meanwhile, Eid 2023 will be celebrated by President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana with their extended family in Surakarta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2024/04/08/presiden-jokowi-gelar-open-house-di-istana-negara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos